Cadbury announces 2021 'Bunny' as Betty the frog from Florida

No croaks about it — that’s definitely not a rabbit.

Cadbury has crowned the winner of its third-annual Bunny Tryouts, selecting Betty the frog from Florida from 12,000 entries nationwide.

The Hershey-owned candy brand announced the news Tuesday, teasing Betty’s win as a historic leap forward. The Australian White's Treefrog from Stuart is the first female and first amphibian to take the top prize in the Easter-themed contest.

"Betty's been a great addition to our home and we are so glad we get to share her with the rest of the world!" proud pet parent Kaitlyn V. said in a statement. "She has been a wonderful companion at college and thanks to the support of my friends, family and the amphibian community, I know she'll make Cadbury proud as she inherits the bunny ears."

Hopping into the spotlight, the feisty frog is set to star in Cadbury's Clucking Bunny Commercial, advertising Creme Eggs on TV later this spring. Betty will also receive a $5,000 cash prize for her win, with the company donating another $15,000 to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in her honor.

As seen in her official audition video, a narrator speaking on behalf of Betty said the frog wanted to win to represent the amphibian community, and the ones who love them.

"Betty knows what it's like to be different and she'd like the chance to show everyone that our differences are what make us who we are and they are something to be proud of," the narrator said.

Before jumping to the top spot, Betty was among "the most diverse 10 finalists ever," including a frog, donkey, miniature horse and goat, Cadbury said.

Born less than a year ago, Betty’s first-ever Easter is sure to be a special one. The now-famous frogs is nocturnal, and enjoys spending her waking hours eating snacks, bathing in her bowl, hopping around and hanging out with her froggy friends, according to the news release.