Burger King Thailand offers black, pink sandwiches that appear similar to a famous K-pop group

Blackpink in your area.

That is, if you’re in Thailand at least and enjoy getting your potential K-pop fix through Burger King.

The global fast food chain is releasing two sandwiches that appear eerily similar to the logo of Blackpink – the four-member girl group that is said to be one of South Korea’s biggest acts, according to streaming records recognized by Guinness World Records.

Much like the group’s namesake, Burger King Thailand’s "Black and Pink" sandwiches come in those two signature colors.

The Black Double Grilled Onion Burger features an ink-colored bun that is reminiscent to Burger King’s prior Halloween Whopper in the U.S. and Kuro Pearl Burger in Japan.

Meanwhile, the Pink Salmon Burger features a just as vibrant neon pink bun that is much like Burger King Indonesia’s Japanese-inspired "Sakura Collection" from last year, which appears to be ongoing.

Although promotional photos of Burger King Thailand’s "Black and Pink" sandwiches may appear to reminiscent to the world-famous group, it is not clear if this is an official collaboration or licensed deal between the fast food chain and Blackpink.

Burger King and Blackpink’s record label YG Entertainment did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

The K-pop group has not shared any social media posts to promote Burger King Thailand and vice versa. A report from Destination Thailand News says the two sandwiches will be available until Feb. 28, and cost between $2.97 and $4.98.

Typically, the Blackpink Instagram account promotes business collaborations to its 34.5 million followers, including its recent commercial with Pepsi and song "Ice Cream" with Selena Gomez. The group even promoted its 2020 Netflix documentary.

There is a slight connection between Thailand and Blackpink with their Thai member Lisa (AKA Lalisa Manoban), 23, who serves as the group’s rapper, singer and main dancer.

Blackpink also performed in Thailand in 2019 for their first world tour, which was nearly three years after the group debuted.