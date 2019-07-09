Expand / Collapse search
Fast Food
Burger King testing Halloumi Burger in more markets

Alexandra Deabler
The popular vegetarian option was first tested in Sweden last year before making its way over to the U.K. this month.

A different kind of cheeseburger is hitting select Burger King menus, as the fast-food chain is rolling out its deep-fried Halloumi Burger to yet another market: the U.K.

The popular vegetarian option was first tested in Sweden last year before making its way over to the U.K. this month, The Takeout reported.

The sandwich comes with fried halloumi cheese “patties,” topped with lettuce, tomato and onion between a soft brioche bun.

Burger King has not confirmed whether or not the cheesy option will be heading to the U.S, However, the fast-food chain has seemed receptive to the idea of adding more vegetarian items to its menu, such as the faux-meat Impossible Whopper, which is now available in at many of its U.S. locations.

