Burger King slams Kanye West over tweet about McDonald's

Even Yeezy isn’t safe from online trolls.

Kanye West was slammed by Burger King on social media after tweeting that his favorite restaurant is McDonald’s.

Not willing to pass up the opportunity to roast the 41-year-old rapper, Burger King responded with three simple words that sent the Twitterverse into a tizzy: “Explains a lot.”

The tweet, sent out by the fast-food chain’s U.K. account Monday morning, quickly went viral, garnering over 128,000 likes and hundreds of comments the same day.

Burger King later responded that if they’d known the tweet was going to “blow up,” they would’ve “made a soundcloud.”

Looks like whoever is running the Burger King Twitter account must’ve taken a cue from Wendy’s, who’s become famous its outrageous comebacks on social media.