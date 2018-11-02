Expand / Collapse search
Burger King's new ad campaign shows real photos of cars that have crashed into the restaurant

By Michelle Gant
Hungry drivers craving a Whopper better stay home and order delivery instead, at least that’s what Burger King’s latest ad campaign seems to suggest.

To promote its new delivery service, the fast-food chain released a series of images showing real-life car crashes at Burger King restaurants.

“Leave it to us,” the ads read, promoting the idea that delivery is the safest way to get a Whopper, rather than driving distracted by your craving.

Burger King fans can get any items off the menu delivered right to their door through Door Dash. For a limited time, the chain is also offering free delivery until Nov. 4.

This isn’t the first time the chain has featured real-life photos as part of its advertising efforts. Last year, Burger King ran a series of ads showing several restaurants on fire with the tagline, “Flame Grilled since 1954.”

