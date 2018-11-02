Burger King's new ad campaign shows real photos of cars that have crashed into the restaurant

Hungry drivers craving a Whopper better stay home and order delivery instead, at least that’s what Burger King’s latest ad campaign seems to suggest.

To promote its new delivery service, the fast-food chain released a series of images showing real-life car crashes at Burger King restaurants.

FISH AND CHIPS SHOP IN AUSTRALIA SPARKS HEATED DEBATE OVER 'DISGUSTING' 'INAPPROPRIATE' NAME

“Leave it to us,” the ads read, promoting the idea that delivery is the safest way to get a Whopper, rather than driving distracted by your craving.

Burger King fans can get any items off the menu delivered right to their door through Door Dash. For a limited time, the chain is also offering free delivery until Nov. 4.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

This isn’t the first time the chain has featured real-life photos as part of its advertising efforts. Last year, Burger King ran a series of ads showing several restaurants on fire with the tagline, “Flame Grilled since 1954.”