Burger King Japan announces "spiciest meat wall" burger

That’s a lot of spicy meat.

Across the world, Burger King’s menu is full of a wide variety of different types of burgers. Recently, the company announced a new burger for Japan that has been described as the "spiciest meat wall."

The Strong Magma Super One Pound Beef Burger is available at Burger Kings in Japan until March 26th, Hypebeast reports. True to its name, the burger is reportedly an incredibly spicy item and customers who order it will reportedly receive a special gift for taking on the challenge.

According to a press release from Burger King Japan, the restaurant is offering to serve the burger cut in half, as it may be too spicy for some to finish. Customers who "take on the challenge" will also receive a special sticker as the aforementioned award.

The sticker will apparently feature the burger’s logo and a message that says "I did it."

The burger, which the translated press release describes as "the spiciest wall of meat" includes four beef patties, two slices of cheddar and garlic flakes spiced with powder from "Japan’s spiciest golden pepper." The burger is also topped with onions and a homemade hot sauce.

This isn’t the first unique burger that Burger King has offered overseas.

Fox News previously reported that Burger King Thailand recently introduced two sandwiches with some unusual colors. The restaurant chain sold a burger with a black bun and a fish sandwich with a pink bun. The fish sandwich featured a patty made from pink salmon. The promotion was seemingly inspired by one of the most popular K-pop groups in the world, Blackpink.

