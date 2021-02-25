Burger King bests McDonald's when it comes to new product packaging, poll finds

Does the King reign supreme?

There’s always some sort of beef between McDonald’s and Burger King — and that even extends to their food wrappers.

The fast-food titans recently revamped their product packaging, with McDonald’s teasing that change was coming back in November, and Burger King officially releasing a new logo and wrappers in January. Both brands unveiled a cleaner, more modern aesthetic than the wrappers their food is currently served in.

Unfortunately for McDonald's, consumers have recently suggested they like BK’s food packaging slightly more than Mickey D’s.

Organized by the The Harris Poll in partnership with Ad Age, the online survey polled 1,059 adults in the U.S. between Feb. 19 and Feb. 22, and determined that 56% of participants felt Burger King’s new packaging made the food look more appetizing, and 54% agreed they liked the restaurant’s new wrappings more than McDonald’s.

BK’s new packaging might beef up its bottom line, too, as 48% of consumers said the new design makes them more inclined to order from the restaurant. On the other hand, a slimmer 41% of consumers who liked McDonald’s new branding better said it would make them more likely to buy their food.

BK’s rebranded packaging will hit restaurants "over the next few years" as restaurants to work through existing stock, Restaurant Business Online reports, while McDonald’s will roll out its new wrappers over the next two years, according to Ad Age.

Whichever restaurant’s gets your vote, nostalgia may be playing a factor, the survey's results suggest. The Harris Poll wrote that "the impact on purchase consideration was most pronounced with consumers in the 35-44 age range, perhaps due to the retro and potentially nostalgic aesthetic of both designs."

Among this age group, 66% of participants who preferred BK’s new look polled said the new packaging would make them more inclined dine at the restaurant, while a close 62% of consumers in this same group who liked the Golden Arches’ new designs better said it would make them more inclined to order from the chain.