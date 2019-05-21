Burger King brings back chicken parm sandwich – with a twist

Burger King isn’t chickening out when it comes to new menu items. The fast food chain is bringing back its chicken Parmesan sandwich in a big way: with three different versions of the sandwich to choose from.

Chicken Parmesan, that tasty Italian-American comfort-food classic, has been on BK menus before. A crispy fried-chicken version of the sandwich was offered in 2017. But now the chain has expanded its chicken parm horizons threefold.

Chicken Parmesan usually features a breaded chicken breast covered with rich tomato sauce, Parmesan and mozzarella cheese. The classic Burger King crispy chicken parm offers a fried chicken fillet topped with marinara sauce, melted mozzarella and shaved Parmesan. The grilled version flame-grills the chicken fillet and marinates it with spices before adding the toppings. And the spicy chicken Parmesan sandwich breads the fried chicken fillet but spices it up with a little heat in the breading. All three sandwiches are served on toasted potato buns.

The recommended prices for the crispy and spicy versions are $4.99, and the grilled version costs $5.49. The sandwiches are available for a limited time only at participating Burger King locations.

This story was originally published by The Daily Meal.