Bullet found in bag of Flamin' Hot Cheetos, Montana father claims

Bullets aren’t hot or cheesy.

A father from Montana says that his son found an unusual object in the bottom of a bag of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. Fortunately, the child apparently discovered the metal object before accidentally eating it.

Bow Horn Weasel bought the bag of cheese-flavored snacks on Saturday, TMZ reports. He reportedly gave it to his 6-year-old son the following day, Easter, as a treat.

The boy apparently ate the entire bag before finding the bullet, which appeared to be covered in the same hot-cheese powder as the rest of the Cheetos in the bag.

Weasel says he reached out to Frito-Lay and that they’ve been in contact with him to remedy the situation.

In a statement obtained by Fox News, a spokesperson for Frito-Lay said, "Frito-Lay is committed to ensuring the quality and safety of our products. This situation is highly unusual and troubling, and we have already taken steps to investigate and attempt to identify the root cause. We appreciate Mr. Weasel bringing this to our attention and will continue to work with him to resolve this matter."

