Budweiser launches commemorative Apollo 11 Moon landing beer

Beer lovers can officially toast the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon landing this summer in style, thanks to Budweiser’s patriotic, limited edition brew. The Budweiser Discovery Reserve American Red Lager salutes the “pioneering American spirit” that propelled the historic event, while recognizing the next great space frontier, Mars.

Earlier this week, reps for the beer company announced that the special drink will hit store shelves in honor of Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins' epic spaceflight and Moon landing July 20, 1969.

The beer was inspired by an “archival Budweiser recipe” from the 1960s and 1970s, Ad Age reports, featuring a medium roast barley malt. Better yet, the reserve is brewed by Budweiser brewmaster and former U.S. Air Force Captain Karissa Norrington, as per a press release. In addition, Bud has committed to donating $1 for every case sold to the Folds of Honor Foundation, a longtime charitable partner that provides educational scholarships to the relatives of service members.

“This Bud’s for those who challenged the odds and made the impossible, possible,” said Ricardo Marques, a marketing vice president at Anheuser-Busch, said in the release of the news. “Budweiser Discovery Reserve is our tribute to this epic moment in history, one that will certainly continue to inspire generations of present and future explorers.”

“I salute Budweiser and their life-changing donations and continued commitment to Folds of Honor over the last eight years,” Major Dan Rooney, founder and CEO of Folds of Honor, agreed. “We are proud to stand with them as they release Discovery Reserve, further illustrating their commitment to our armed forces.”

Festive in both inspiration and intention, the special logo for the beer features 11 stars in honor of the Apollo 11 mission, alternating bottle caps to represent the next great journeys to the Moon and “our next frontier,” Mars, as well as an edited overlay of the red planet of the classic Anheuser-Busch A & Eagle symbol plus “wings and stars” that pay homage to the original cans of Budweiser.

“Budweiser Discovery Reserve not only commemorates the pioneering American spirit that brought us to the Moon, it also recognizes future frontiers and is a nod to the United States Air Force, which worked in great partnership with the space program of the 1960s,” the release declares.

The brew, the fourth in line from Bud’s select Reserve Collection, will be available for sale while supplies last — cheers to that!

