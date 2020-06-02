Brewery wants to pay someone to hike Appalachian Trail and attend beer parties

There’s nothing like getting drunk and going on a hike… wait, what?

A brewing company in Virginia is offering to sponsor one lucky fan to become its “Chief Hiking Officer.” This position will include hiking the Appalachian Trail, which runs from Georgia to Maine. Also, the CHO will attend several “beer parties” along the way because there’s nothing like walking across 14 states and then chugging a cold one.

Devils Backbone Brewing, a brewery located near the Blue Ridge Mountains in Virginia, posted the job opening on its website. According to the listing, the brewery is going to pay someone to hike the trail (which, once again, spans across 14 states) in 2021.

Under qualifications, the website says, “You’ve gotta love hiking and beer. We mean really love it. We’re talking 2,200 miles, camping under the stars, pack-in-pack-out for 5-7 months love it.”

According to the website, “Devils Backbone is nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, just a few miles from the Appalachian Trail, so we can get our fill of fresh air any time. But folks always tell us how they wish they had the time to trek the Appalachian Trail from Georgia to Maine. So, why couldn’t we sponsor one lucky hiker and help them check ‘conquer the [Appalachian Trail]’ off their bucket list?”

The brewery says it will outfit the CHO with gear and fly them to the trailhead (it doesn’t specify if this will be in Georgia or Maine). The website also says that the brewery will hold “some big ol’ beer parties along the way” and that the position also has a $20,000 stipend.