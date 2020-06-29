Boy, 5, raises over $3G for injured firefighter with lemonade stand

When life give you lemons, make lemonade – for others.

A 5-year-old boy in Missouri has helped raise over $3,000 with lemonade stand for a volunteer firefighter who was injured in a deadly shooting at a local Applebee’s last week.

Kinloch Fire Protection District firefighter Arlydia Bufford was eating in a St. John’s Applebee’s on June 22 with her best friend Kimberly Ratliffe-Penton when a random gunman opened fire inside the restaurant, Fox 2 Now reports. Ratliffe-Penton was killed, while Bufford and another customer, Lakisha French, were injured.

French’s injuries were not life-threatening, and Bufford, 20, was said to be in critical, but stable condition after surgeries last Wednesday, per KDSK.

After learning of Bufford’s story, Cooper Wallweber, 5, and his older sister Olivia Boyer felt compelled to do something good for the first responder.

“We were watching the news and we were just so touched by her story… and felt that we need to do it for Arlydia,” Boyer said in a Sunday interview with “Fox & Friends” weekend co-host Jedediah Bila.

The brother and sister recently set up shop with a roadside lemonade stand in St. Peter's to benefit Bufford, and business boomed during the six-hour venture, according to KMOV.

To date, the family has since raised over $3,000 for the injured firefighter, Boyer told Bila.

Kinloch Fire Protection District Chief Kevin J. Stewart described the good deed as inspirational during an especially difficult time.

“I got word that there was a little boy out in St. Charles County that set up a lemonade stand to raise money for Arlydia. That is so amazing, that touched my heart,” Stewart told Bila.

“Of course we are all heartbroken by what has happened but to see such a young boy make this conscientious decision, on his own, and decide to do this for our firefighters...” he continued. “I think we can all take a lesson from this, especially with what's going on in the world.”

Rebecca Bufford, Arlydia’s mother, said during the interview that her daughter is “critical but stable, [and] still fighting” in the hospital.