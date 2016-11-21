Boston Market yanks shakers to help cut salt

Boston Market is pulling salt shakers off its tables and has pledged to reduce the amount of sodium in some of its signature dishes.

The Golden, Colo. based company says it plans to reduce the amount of sodium in three of its dishes -- rotisserie chicken, macaroni and cheese, and mashed potatoes -- by 20 percent in the next six months. All of its dishes would have 15 percent less sodium in the coming years.

While the salt shakers will be banned at the tables, Boston Market says they’ll keep a set at the beverage station. And if you're wondering, pepper shakers will keep their place at the table.

According to the Boston Market nutritional information on its website, half of a rotisserie chicken currently contains 1380 mg of sodium. A large portion of meatloaf has 1640 mg of sodium.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, current dietary guidelines for Americans recommend that adults in general should consume no more than 2,300 mg of sodium per day.

Health advocates are applauding the move, but not all consumers are happy. Some took to the company's Facebook page to voice their outrage.

"Why does Boston Market think they should tell me or any other consumer how and what to eat? Good on lower sodium in the food BUT don't tell me I can't put salt or anything else on it. Just lost my business," read one post.