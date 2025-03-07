Birthday 'bunion cake' shaped like foot wows woman after her surgery

Talk about putting your best foot forward.

A woman recovering from surgery celebrated her birthday by slicing off the bunion on an 18-inch cake shaped like a foot, complete with ankle bracelet and surgical tools and made for her as a surprise by a friend. (See the video at the top of this article.)

Claudia Shead, 28, had surgery on her right foot five weeks before her birthday and had previously joked about wanting a "bunion cake" to mark the occasion, news agency SWNS reported.

One family friend delivered on the desire, much to the woman's surprise.

Shead's friend baked a cake in the shape of a foot – bunion and all – and presented it to her for slicing.

"I was obsessed with it," Shead, who works in marketing in London, told SWNS.

The foot's daisy-themed design reflects some inside references between Shead and her friends, the news agency said.

The Londoner said the cake was better than she ever thought it would be.

She said it "tasted amazing" and was very thoughtful and funny, SWNS noted.

When her friend presented her with the birthday cake, Shead said she made sure to cut the bunion first.

The podiatric pastry was a Madeira cake (a lightly lemon-flavored pound cake typically accompanied by a sugar topping) with white chocolate.

The foot condition is very common, with experts estimating that one in three people in America have bunions, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

"Bunions happen when something puts extra pressure on your big toe and pushes it out of its natural alignment and toward your other toes," according to the clinic's website.

Bunions occur more frequently in women, according to Boston Children's Hospital.