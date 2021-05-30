The best outdoor grills for Memorial Day and the rest of summer

Grilling isn’t so simple these days.

When it comes to summer, there’s no reason not to take advantage of the nice weather and do some grilling. When it comes to buying a grill, however, there are probably more options than you realize.

While many people may assume that grills are pretty straightforward, they’re actually fairly complicated. While the basic design of a grill might be based on the same concept (fire over a grate), the way that the grill is constructed can heavily impact the cooking results.

Since there are so many different types of grills, Food and Wine put together a list of the best grill of each type. According to the website, the best overall grill is the Big Green Egg Kamado Grill. The design of this grill makes it quick to heat and it can be used to cook anything from burgers, pizza to smoked ribs.

Gas grills are great for people looking for a low-maintenance grill and the Weber Genesis II Natural Gas Grill topped this category. Weber also makes the top charcoal grill, the Original Kettle Charcoal Grill. These grills may take longer to heat up and clean, but they also produce a nice, smoky flavor.

Some people may want a combination gas and charcoal grill and the Char-Griller Double Play Gas and Charcoal Grill topped Food and Wine’s list. Users can cook with both sides at once, adding a nice touch of versatility to the grill’s features.

Electric grills are great for people that don’t have a lot of space as they only require a power outlet to work. Anyone looking for one of these should reportedly check out the Spark One Electric Grill, which is also able to double as a charcoal grill.

Wood pellet grills may take a little more work, but if you have the time, the difference in flavor is worth it. The Trager Pro Series 780 Grill topped Food and Wine’s list and is capable of grilling, smoking, baking, roasting, braising and barbecuing.

Of course, not all food can be cooked on a grate, which is why griddles were invented. Food and Wine recommends checking out the Cuisinart 360 Degree Griddle Cooking Center, which is capable of cooking up barbecue favorites like burgers while being able to handle breakfast foods like eggs and bacon.