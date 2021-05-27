Memorial Day food and drink recipes to savor all summer long

A taste of summer is served.

Memorial Day Weekend will look a little different than it did last year and in a good way with vaccinated Americans able to gather with friends and loved ones at outdoor barbecues and picnics to celebrate the unofficial kick-off of summer.

Roberta Pipito, chef and founder of culinary brand Homemade Delish, shared her take on the all-American spread with a spicy Bleu cheese-stuffed burger, tequila-based cocktail and a refreshing summer salad.

"We all love a classic Memorial Day burger or summer salad, but let’s give these classics a little twist and welcome back summer with a bang," Pipito told Fox.

Here’s how to make the indulgent meal and the best cocktail pairing to wash it down with.

Recipe courtesy of Roberta Pipito of Homemade Delish

Buffalo Bleu Cheese stuffed burger

Ingredients:

1 ½ lb ground beef (80/20)

salt and ground pepper, to taste

¼ cup chives, chopped

4 teaspoons blue cheese crumbles

½ cup Frank’s Red Hot Buffalo sauce

¼ cup ranch dressing

arugula, topping

lightly salted potato chips, topping

4 whole-wheat buns

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

Preparation:

1. Place ground meat in a medium bowl. Season with salt, pepper and chives. Mix everything together. Shape meat into 4 (1/2 inch) patties.

2. Make a well in the patties. Add a teaspoon of blue cheese crumbles into the meat. Fold over the meat until the cheese isn’t visible. Place to the side.

3. In a skillet or grill pan over medium to high heat, drizzle olive oil into the pan. Add the patties, flipping only once. Cook 4 to 5 minutes for rare burgers and 8-10 minutes for well.

4. Meanwhile, in a small bowl add Frank’s Red Hot sauce and ranch dressing, and stir.

5. Next take a bun place patty on it. Top with sauce, arugula and chips. Serve.

Panzanella Salad

Ingredients:

4 tablespoons evoo

1 French baguette, cut into cubes

Salt and Pepper, to taste

3 large, ripe tomatoes, cut into small wedges or cubes

1 seedless cucumber, cut into half-moons

1 red bell pepper, seeded and cut into cubes

1/2 red onion, diced

10-15 large basil leaves, chopped or julienned

1 14oz can of artichoke hearts

3 tablespoons capers, drained

1/2 cup Spanish olives, chopped, optional

1 cup pearl mozzarella balls, optional

Vinaigrette dressing

1 teaspoon finely minced garlic

3 tablespoons Red wine vinegar

1/2 cup olive oil

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Preparation

On medium to high heat in a large skillet add 4 tablespoons of olive oil. Add bread toss together and let bread toast up on all sides. Once done set aside to cool.

For the vinaigrette, whisk all the ingredients together. Set aside until ready to toss.

In a large bowl, mix the tomatoes, cucumber, red pepper, red onion, basil, olives, artichokes and capers. Add the bread cubes and toss with the vinaigrette. Serve, or allow the salad to sit for about half an hour for the flavors to blend.

Paloma Cocktail

Ingredients:

Salt, optimal for garnish and rim

2 Oz. silver tequila

Juice of half a grapefruit (preferably ruby red grapefruit)

1/2 Oz. of simple syrup, more if desired

Juice of 1 fresh lime juice

2-3 Oz. club soda

lime and or grapefruit slices for garnish and rim

Preparation:

Pour salt on a plate. Rub a slice of grapefruit or lime on the rim of a glass and dip rim of glass into the salt. Set aside.

Next in a shaker or large mixing glass combine tequila, grapefruit juice, lime juice, and simple syrup; stir until well mixed.

Pour over ice filled glass and top off with club soda. Garnish with grapefruit and or lime wedge.