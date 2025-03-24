Best instant oatmeal sold at Target, Walmart, according to a new survey

When it comes to instant oatmeal, there's one brand that stands out above the rest, according to a new survey.

And it can be found at everyday stores such as Target and Walmart.

A writer taste-tested 10 different brands of maple brown sugar instant oatmeal. She followed the specific cooking instructions for each and used only boiling water to determine the best of the instant offerings of this easy breakfast food, according to Parade magazine.

Below are the best instant oatmeal brands, in ascending order, as the publication reported.

1. Better Oats Steel Cut Quick Cooking Oatmeal with Flax Seeds Maple & Brown Sugar Flavor

2. Kodiak Protein-Packed Instant Maple & Brown Sugar Oatmeal

3. Nature's Path Gluten-Free Instant Maple Brown Sugar Oatmeal

4. McCann's Instant Maple & Brown Sugar Irish Oatmeal

5. Quaker Maple & Brown Sugar Instant Oatmeal

6. Whole Foods 365 Organic Maple & Brown Sugar Instant Oatmeal

7. Trader Joe's Maple & Brown Sugar Instant Oatmeal

8. Bob's Red Mill Naturally Flavored Brown Sugar & Maple Instant Oatmeal

9. Good & Gather (Target) Maple Brown Sugar Instant Oatmeal

10. Great Value (Walmart) Maple Brown Sugar Instant Oatmeal

The Better Oats brand, which ranked No. 1, is sold at major retailers such as Target and Walmart.

"This is hands-down the best instant oatmeal on the list," according to the magazine's piece.

"The steel-cut oats stay chewy, giving it a texture that actually feels like real oatmeal instead of quick oats. The maple flavor is legit – not just brown sugar pretending to be maple."

Parade's review of the oatmeal praised the "hint of molasses-like depth that makes it taste more natural."

If there was a critique of the oatmeal, it was that it "takes a little longer to steep."

But the review went on to say that "if you have the time, this is the one to get."

Target and Walmart have their own store versions of instant oatmeal (Target's Good & Gather and Walmart's Great Value).

The review piece was most critical of the Great Value version, calling it the "biggest letdown." It ranked last of the 10 brands sampled.

Good & Gather's instant oatmeal was just behind the Great Value version at No. 9. The review referred to it as "not bad" but "not great either."

"Walmart carries a wide assortment of both national and private brands for our customers at everyday low prices," a company spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

Better Oats, which is owned by Minnesota-based Post Consumer Brands, and Target did not immediately reply to Fox News Digital's request for comment.