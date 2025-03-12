Secret of looking younger, feeling healthy is in this morning drink, MAHA influencer says

A supporter of Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) is revealing her go-to morning snack that she says can help anyone feel good and look younger.

Alex Clark, the Arizona-based host of the health and wellness podcast "Culture Apothecary," recently shared her protein-packed breakfast smoothie with her 418,000 Instagram followers.

Clark refers to it as her "beauty smoothie," as it's filled with beauty supplements — from collagen powder to camu-camu berry plant powder. (See the video at the top of this article.)

"This is my antioxidant protein beauty smoothie. This is 40g of protein," the MAHA advocate wrote on Instagram.

"It's got tons of collagen in it, vitamin C [and] antioxidants. It makes me feel amazing in the morning."

Clark uses unique ingredients in her breakfast beverage.

Powdered bone broth protein is just one of the protein powders she uses to make the smoothie a filling meal.

She also includes concentrated electrolytes and pure liposomal phospholipid complex — a supplement she says is like "magic and sops up glyphosate exposure" in the body.

"This might be the most expensive smoothie you could make, but it works. Joint pain? Forget it. Forty grams of protein to start your day? Game changer," Clark told Fox News Digital.

"Collagen and creatine to help fight inflammation, stimulate hair growth and improve skin texture and hydration? Absolutely," she added.

Clark admitted that she does opt for a pricier $100 collagen powder but claims it is the best on the market; she said she can "really see" the difference in her hair, nails and skin when she does not use it regularly.

She also adds organic goji berry powder and organic beet powder, along with camu-camu powder.

Camu-camu is a berry native to the Amazon rainforest and is a great source of vitamin C, as Health.com reports.

"A cold doesn't stand a chance with the amount of vitamin C in here from the camu powder," she joked.

Clark's mix of fresh berries includes organic cherries, strawberries, peaches and pineapples.

She also incorporates one avocado for a dose of healthy fats.

Clark said in the video's comments that she usually adds colostrum powder and a teaspoon of pumpkin pie spice, but she was out of those when she made the smoothie shown above.

"People will make fun of me for the price," she said in the video, "but if they drink this smoothie every morning for a week, they're going to feel like they have a new lease on life."

You should speak with your physician or health care provider first if you plan on incorporating supplements such as collagen into your diet, Cleveland Clinic reports.

"A promising 2019 systematic review found that oral collagen supplements could help heal wounds and with keeping skin elastic, but more research was needed on the best dosage to take," the medical center's site notes.

The brands Clark uses in her smoothie are mentioned in her video, which has been viewed more than 115,000 times on Instagram. Plenty of people shared online comments on it as well, with some praising it and some wondering about the cost.

Alex Clark's Protein Beauty Smoothie

Ingredients

Base

1 cup filtered water

¼ cup aloe juice with organic lemon

Splash of organic lime juice

Proteins and powders

1 scoop bone broth protein powder (strawberries & cream)

1 scoop whey protein powder

2 tbsp organic goji berry powder

1 tbsp organic beet powder

1 tbsp camu-camu powder

1 scoop collagen powder

Boosters

2 tbsp liposomal phospholipid complex

½ tbsp concentrated electrolytes

Sprinkle of bee pollen

Fruit

1 avocado

1 cup organic cherries, strawberries, peaches and pineapple mix