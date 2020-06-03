Ben & Jerry's issues lengthy statement in response to George Floyd death: 'We must dismantle white supremacy'

Ben & Jerry’s is calling on its fans and consumers to help put an end to white supremacy in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

The ice cream company, which has not shied away from political or social commentary in the past, released a lengthy statement on Tuesday decrying the “racist and prejudiced system and culture that has treated black bodies as the enemy from the beginning,” while also calling upon President Trump to publicly disavow “white supremacists and nationalist groups that overtly support him.”

“All of us at Ben & Jerry’s are outraged about the murder of another black person by Minneapolis police officers last week and the continued violent response by police against protesters,” began the statement. “We have to speak out. We have to stand together with the victims of murder, marginalization and repression because of their skin color, and with those who seek justice through protests across our country. We have to say his name: George Floyd.”

Ben & Jerry’s further pushed back against any notion that Floyd’s death was the result of a “bad apple” among the police force, but rather the “predictable consequence” of America’s current justice system.

Along with Floyd, Ben & Jerry’s cited the killings of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, Eric Garner, Trayvon Martin and Martin Luther King Jr., among others, as lives that were lost as the result of “toxic seeds planted on the shores of our country” long ago.

Ben & Jerry’s then urged President Trump to denounce white supremacist and nationalist groups “that overtly support him,” and not utilize his twitter account to “promote and normalize their ideas and agendas.”

“The [Department of Justice] must also reinstate policies rolled back under the Trump administration, such as consent decrees to curb police abuses.”

The company also voiced its support for Congressional bill H.R. 40, for the study of slavery and discrimination from the early 17th century through today, and for reparation proposals. It also called on the government to establish a task force for “ending racial violence and increasing police accountability.”

The company’s statement comes as George Floyd protests in cities across the country, which were sparked after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was filmed kneeling on Floyd’s neck for several minutes while Floyd repeatedly stated that he was unable to breathe. Floyd later died.

Ben & Jerry’s has a history of speaking out on political or social issues, including climate change, LGBTQ+ rights, and corporate political donations, among other issues. The company had also previously voiced its support for the Black Lives Matter movement in 2016.

In the past few years, Ben & Jerry’s has also voiced its disapproval of the Trump administration, writing in 2018 that his policies “attack and attempt to roll back decades of progress on racial and gender equity, climate change, LGBTQ rights, and refugee and immigrant rights.”