&pizza restaurant chain offers paid time off for activism amid George Floyd protests

Pizza chain &pizza is offering its employees paid time off for activism following the death of George Floyd last week.

The fast-casual restaurant announced the news on Sunday.

“For those in this pain. For those in this fight. We stand with the Black Community against racial hate and injustice,” &pizza tweeted. “In memory of George Floyd & in UNITY always. From this day forward, @andpizza will be giving its employees paid time off for activism.”’

Though a spokesperson was not immediately available to offer further comment on the new policy, a representative told Food & Wine that the additional days off will be added to the paid time off (PTO) that employees already receive.

The custom-pie restaurant chain, based in Washington, D.C., employs about 700 people across 40 locations in Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, New York and Massachusetts. The new time-off policy will empower employees “to participate in activism of their choosing starting this week and moving forward,” the spokesperson said.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, &pizza has delivered over 44,000 free pizzas to hospital workers, Fast Casual reports.

Floyd died on May 25 after he was pinned to the pavement by a white police officer in Minneapolis, who put his knee on the handcuffed black man’s neck until he stopped breathing. His death has since sparked protests across America.

