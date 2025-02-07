MAHA influencer demands stricter safety standards for US cosmetics

As the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement gains momentum, U.S.-made products are getting closer attention.

In an on-camera interview with Fox News Digital, TV personality and clean beauty brand owner Emily Austin expressed her excitement about the push for change.

Austin, who is the CEO of People’s Beauty in New York City, noted that her skincare brand is made with "clean ingredients," with no parabens, sulphates, phthalates, silicone, dyes or fragrances.

The People’s Beauty website states that its products are formulated to "EU cosmetics standards (the highest standard in the world), banning over 1,300 toxins."

"But how sad is it that we have to fit another country’s health standards?" Austin questioned during the interview.

"I would love our website to say, 'We meet the U.S. health standard – because America has higher standards for their consumers."

Austin said she considers it "pathetic" that the U.S. "brags" about meeting Europe’s standards of safety.

"It should be all across the globe," she added. "But especially a country like the U.S., where everyone has eyes on [us] – I think it’s a shame."

As the Mediterranean diet has been widely dubbed one of the healthiest ways to eat, Austin suggested that the U.S. should take a page out of Europe’s book when it comes to food as well as cosmetics.

Austin said she is optimistic that Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. — leader of the MAHA movement — will tackle preservatives and pesticide use in the U.S. food supply.

"Why are we eating poison, and then questioning why so many Americans are sick?" she said. "Too many people are focused on the cure and not on preventative care."

For cosmetics, Austin challenged the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to ban the same toxins as the EU — especially offenders like parabens, also known as preservatives, which have been linked to endocrine issues.

For women, this may manifest as reproductive complications or hormone disruptions that could lead to cancer, according to Austin.

"Just because [some companies are] legally allowed to have parabens to a certain extent, doesn’t mean they should," she said.

"Yes, it's better for the companies, of course — your products don't expire — but at whose expense?" she went on. "It's at the consumer’s health expense."

To consumers, Austin recommends sticking with ingredients that come from nature and steering clear of plastics in exfoliating products and chemical-based oils.

"Nature provides you with every single alternative that you need for cosmetics," she said.

"I really don't think there's a good excuse anymore to use chemicals. Maybe it's a lot cheaper, but nature always has the same solution."