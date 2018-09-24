Bear breaks into Colorado restaurant, tips freezer and ransacks storage room during 'shenanigans'

Workers at a Colorado restaurant said they just have to “grin and bear” through the rest of the week after a bear wreaked havoc by breaking into the establishment and tossing around a 600-pound freezer on Sunday.

Josh Work, the owner of Wildflower Café, was forced to close down his restaurant Sunday after he and sous chef Parker Weckwerth discovered a bear had broken in.

“I just wish the bear would have left a tip, honestly,” Work told Fox 31 Denver.

Weckwerth recalled walking into the restaurant around 6:30 a.m. and seeing a mess. The restaurant’s sushi freezer, which was kept outside because of the small space, was spotted on its side.

“I walked in the back, saw all this trash and then saw the freezer in the back tipped completely over,” Weckwerth said.

Although the bear couldn’t open the 600-pound freezer, it did get into the storage room and ransacked the rice and brown sugar. Work and Weckwerth closed the restaurant for the rest of Sunday, posting a sign that read, “Sorry…we are closed due to bear shenanigans…”

Despite the incident, which Work and Weckwerth dubbed a “bearnado,” the restaurant was open Monday and serving “bluebeary pancakes” as a special.

“Around these parts we like to think that when something unfortunate happens, you just have to grin and #bear it," the restaurant wrote on its Facebook page.

"We don’t mean to #panda, but even a #bearnado isn’t too #grizzly for our wonderful and amazing staff to deal with."

Weckwerth also said this type of thing isn't entirely unexpected.

“We’re living in the mountains," he said Sunday. "This is the kind of stuff that happens."