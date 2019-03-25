Bar employee fired for ‘racial-laden comment’

A Wisconsin bar fired an employee for making a racist comment over the establishment’s microphone on Friday evening.

The Sardine Can in Green Bay fired the unidentified bartender after allegedly stating “black people are not allowed” to a crowd of people. The woman was reportedly attempting to make a joke when she made the statement over the bar’s microphone located behind the bar.

The bar’s co-owner, Chris Hansen, told FOX 11 that the employee was fired immediately after he learned of the incident Saturday morning.

“I received a text at home from one of my managers regarding a comment that was made,” Hansen told Fox 11. “While it was very crowded, it was a rather racial-laden comment … We’re appalled by it, we’re embarrassed by it.”

"We can't change what she said, but again we don't stand for that," Hansen added.

The Sardine Can confirmed the incident and issued a statement on its company's Facebook page.

“Due to the unfortunate circumstances last night we have since let said employee go regarding comments made over the microphone. We at the Sardine Can are embarrassed over what was said,” they wrote. “We as an establishment and every employee here do[...] not mirror in any way what was said. We promote unity and equality and always will. We apologize for anyone who was offended, as we are sure many were. Peace, love and beer.”

Hansen claims the dive bar does not intend to offend anyone and will make policy changes if customers complain.

"We have been hit with an influx of 21- to 25-year-olds in the last year and a half. I think what the girls put on the chalkboards [is] kind of cute, but if someone finds them offensive, we’ll surely change them," Hansen told FOX 11.