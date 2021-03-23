Baileys debuts limited-edition piña colada liqueur

Summer might be three months away, but Baileys Irish Cream is getting a head start with a new seasonal flavor based on the popular piña colada cocktail.

"Why wait for summer? Vacation starts NOW with the twist of the cap of NEW Limited Edition #BaileysColada," the liqueur company wrote across its social media platforms last week.

The new Baileys offering, a milk-based beverage that’s blended with the brand’s traditional Irish Cream, also incorporates coconut and pineapple flavors, according to the Baileys website. Drinkers can also expect a boozy kick with this bottled beverage, considering its reported alcohol-by-volume percentage of 17%.

Baileys is recommending its Colada Irish Cream Liqueur be served over ice, in a blended cocktail or on top of vanilla ice cream.

According to tweets the company has sent out to excited customers, the Baileys Colada Irish Cream Liqueur is currently only available in the U.S. However, the brand has "some exciting plans for the UK" that will be announced in the summer, the Baileys Twitter account wrote on Tuesday.

This isn’t the first time Baileys has debuted a strictly seasonal flavor. The brand released a Baileys Apple Pie Irish Cream Liqueur ahead of the fall season, according to a press release from August.

Bailey's has also ventured into other dessert flavors, including red velvet, salted caramel, vanilla cinnamon, chocolate cherry and strawberries and cream.

The brand's parent company, Diageo, did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment on its newest addition.

Meanwhile, multiple reports and studies have shown that alcohol sales have increased under pandemic-related lockdowns.

Significant sale increases for the liqueur, cordials and the schnapps category were recorded between March and May by Drizly, an alcohol e-commerce platform that offers home delivery. The company claims the category saw an 8,614% spike in sales growth on Drizly.com in those three months.

Meanwhile, a projection from Allied Market Research estimates that the liqueurs market will reach $131 billion by 2023. The research firm previously valued the liqueur market at $111 billion in 2016.