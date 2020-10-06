Southern Comfort liqueur opens restaurant at Tennessee resort

A Tennessee resort has opened a new restaurant serving comfort food – Southern Comfort food, that is.

Westgate Smoky Mountain Resort & Spa in Gatlinburg, a popular vacation spot, just opened the first Southern Comfort restaurant with the iconic liqueur brand.

The restaurant’s menu features dishes spanning a variety of southern cuisine styles, including low-country, soul food, creole, Cajun and Southern home-style, according to Westgate Resorts.

Menu items include bacon-wrapped meatloaf, creole jambalaya, Carolina shrimp and grits, Texas chicken fried steak, fresh Mississippi catfish, fried chicken and biscuits plus barbecue dishes freshly prepared each day.

They’re also offering “bites & bowls” like fried green tomatoes, catfish nuggets, fried okra and freshly made pork rinds, plus desserts like pecan pie, banana cream pudding and Southern Comfort beignets and peach cobbler.

The restaurant is also open for breakfast, serving items like biscuits and gravy and Savannah praline pancakes. The full menu is available on the Southern Comfort restaurant's website.

Jake Wenz, CEO of Southern Comfort owner Sazerac, said the company is “thrilled to partner with Westgate Resorts” on the project.

“The connection between Southern cuisine and the nearly 150-year-old Southern Comfort brand is a natural that we think guests will love,” Wenz said in a press release.

Of course, the restaurant also has an “expansive” drink menu with Southern Comfort twists on classic cocktails like an old fashioned.

Mark Waltrip, COO of Westgate, said the partnership “brings together the rich history of this iconic brand with the innovative culinary execution, world-class service and unique dining experiences that Westgate Resorts is known for.”

The resort, which is located near Great Smoky Mountains National Park and Dolly Parton’s Dollywood theme park, features amenities like a waterpark, zip line and a miniature golf course. Its other dining and beverage options include The Roaring Fork, a casual all-American grill, as well as a poolside bar and lounge and a Southern Comfort-branded lobby bar.

Westgate said the resort is following all CDC-recommended guidelines for health precautions amid the pandemic. Tables in the restaurants are arranged to comply with social distancing measures and capped at 50% capacity. Workers in the restaurant are required to wear masks and gloves, and diners can choose their meal from touch-free QR code menus.