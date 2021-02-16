Baileys launches a 'light' liqueur that has 40% less sugar than its signature Irish cream

Baileys Irish Cream is getting ahead of the St. Patrick’s Day beverage rush with a new product offering.

The liqueur company introduced a diet-friendly version of its signature drink, which has been dubbed Baileys Deliciously Light.

Sporting a striking white bottle, Baileys Deliciously Light is made with 40% less sugar than what is found in Baileys Original Irish Cream.

The new drink is also supposed to have 40% fewer calories than Baileys’ regular Irish cream liqueur.

According to the company’s published nutrition facts, Baileys Deliciously Light turned out to have 7.8 grams of sugar and measure 139 calories in a 2.5-ounce serving on average.

Baileys Original Irish Cream, on the other hand, contained 13.3 grams of sugar and 233 calories on average per servings of the same size (2.5 ounces).

Although Baileys Deliciously Light is a low sugar and low calorie liqueur, its alcohol content has only had a minor decrease. The beverage’s reported alcohol by volume is 16.1% versus the 17% that is found in Baileys Original Irish Cream.

"We're delighted to offer a lighter version of our beloved Baileys Original Irish Cream," said Diageo North America’s Stacey Cunningham, who is a director at Baileys & Liqueurs.

"We all deserve a little treat and with the launch of Baileys Deliciously Light, it's the perfect reminder for us to take that well-deserved time for ourselves this year," Cunningham went on to say in her press statement.

Baileys Deliciously Light joins a lineup of nine other liqueurs, including an almond milk one, salted caramel, strawberries and cream and more.

The new liqueur makes its debut a full month before St. Patrick’s Day, which is on March 17.

As with other festive holidays, food and beverage companies are launching seasonal items earlier than usual.

McDonald’s U.S. brought back its popular Shamrock Shake on Monday, Feb. 14 – a full day before Baileys made its announcement.