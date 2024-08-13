Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE

Back-to-school lunch ideas for kids have a healthy, interactive twist

Let the kids make their own sandwiches from healthy and clever food choices — and more back-to-school ideas

By Brittany Kasko Fox News
Published
Healthy and creative school lunches the kids will love Video

Healthy and creative school lunches the kids will love

Chef and nutritionist Diane Henderiks provides healthy and creative ideas for school lunches on 'Fox & Friends.'

Kids around the United States are gearing up for the new school year with many already taking their first-day-of-school pictures in August. 

Parents and kids are also planning for lunchboxes full of good food. 

Chef and nutritionist Diane Henderiks joined "Fox & Friends" this week to discuss ways to change kids’ typical lunch routine this school year. 

3 CHEFS REVEAL THEIR FAVORITE AFTER-SCHOOL SNACKS — AND EACH HEALTHY BITE FOR KIDS TAKES JUST MINUTES TO PREP

Using interactive approaches and healthier food options, the New Jersey-based chef shared why changing up kids’ everyday lunches is important. 

Diane Henderiks

Diane Henderiks shared her lunchbox tips with "Fox & Friends" this week. (Tom Briglia/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

"The No. 1 thing is to find out what they like first," she said.

"Proteins, vegetables and fruits — I would find out what they like first and build around that," she said. 

After the young ones have announced their favorite foods, Henderiks said it’s great to make the lunches interactive — meaning the kids are involved in making the meal. 

BE WELL: EASE BACK-TO-SCHOOL ANXIETY FOR KIDS WITH THESE EXPERT TIPS 

"My youngest was never a sandwich kid … and he liked to build his own. So, rather than send [them to school] with a whole sandwich, just let them do it how they like to do it," she said. 

Henderiks suggested packing the bread, sandwich meat, cheese and other toppings — and letting the child put his or her own lunch together when it’s time to eat at school.

Make your own sandwich

Henderiks suggested packing make-your-own sandwich goodies for kids for an interactive twist.  (Fox News)

"Build your own sandwiches rather than having them made already," she said. 

Another lunchbox meal idea was making a shrimp cocktail on the go for your "fancy-schmancy" child. 

"My oldest loves shrimp cocktail and a lot of kids like it," she said. "It’s so easy!"

Another way to make sure children are getting good protein and vegetables in their lunchbox is to make a loaded salad. 

Try "a loaded salad with grilled chicken, croutons, some ranch dressing with a few toppings on the side," Henderiks suggested. 

Chef and healthy kids lunch

Chef Diane Henderiks shared some healthy hacks for back-to-school lunches for kids.  (Tom Briglia/FilmMagic/Getty Images; iStock)

The registered dietitian recommended keeping warm items in a thermos and heating the container in the morning before sending it with your child to school. 

She said, "Then, by the time lunch [occurs], it’s an hour or so later — it’s warm."

Overall, Henderiks said to give your children something they like so they don’t come home with a full lunchbox. 

Also, "there’s nothing wrong with a cookie every now and then," she said. "Everything in moderation."

Brittany Kasko is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 