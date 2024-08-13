Back-to-school lunch ideas for kids have a healthy, interactive twist

Kids around the United States are gearing up for the new school year with many already taking their first-day-of-school pictures in August.

Parents and kids are also planning for lunchboxes full of good food.

Chef and nutritionist Diane Henderiks joined "Fox & Friends" this week to discuss ways to change kids’ typical lunch routine this school year.

Using interactive approaches and healthier food options, the New Jersey-based chef shared why changing up kids’ everyday lunches is important.

"The No. 1 thing is to find out what they like first," she said.

"Proteins, vegetables and fruits — I would find out what they like first and build around that," she said.

After the young ones have announced their favorite foods, Henderiks said it’s great to make the lunches interactive — meaning the kids are involved in making the meal.

"My youngest was never a sandwich kid … and he liked to build his own. So, rather than send [them to school] with a whole sandwich, just let them do it how they like to do it," she said.

Henderiks suggested packing the bread, sandwich meat, cheese and other toppings — and letting the child put his or her own lunch together when it’s time to eat at school.

"Build your own sandwiches rather than having them made already," she said.

Another lunchbox meal idea was making a shrimp cocktail on the go for your "fancy-schmancy" child.

"My oldest loves shrimp cocktail and a lot of kids like it," she said. "It’s so easy!"

Another way to make sure children are getting good protein and vegetables in their lunchbox is to make a loaded salad.

Try "a loaded salad with grilled chicken, croutons, some ranch dressing with a few toppings on the side," Henderiks suggested.

The registered dietitian recommended keeping warm items in a thermos and heating the container in the morning before sending it with your child to school.

She said, "Then, by the time lunch [occurs], it’s an hour or so later — it’s warm."

Overall, Henderiks said to give your children something they like so they don’t come home with a full lunchbox.

Also, "there’s nothing wrong with a cookie every now and then," she said. "Everything in moderation."