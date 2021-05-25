Arby’s discontinues Potato Cakes after making Crinkle Fries permanent menu item: report

Yet another popular dish is leaving a fast-food chain’s menu.

Arby’s is reportedly discontinuing its Potato Cakes, according to The Takeout.

The website reported Monday that the fast-food chain decided to stop selling Potato Cakes after releasing its new Crinkle Fries as a permanent menu item alongside Arby’s famous Curly Fries.

According to The Takeout, Arby’s Potato Cakes are expected to be removed from menus on June 1.

As of Tuesday, Arby’s still had Potato Cakes listed on its online menu. The chain describes the side as: "Shredded potato fried to a crispy golden brown. It’s a cake of potato. Don’t over-complicate this."

Arby’s did not respond to Fox News’ request for comment on the menu change. However, a spokesperson told The Takeout that the chain is "constantly evaluating and evolving our menu offering."

"Our Curlies have long been a fan favorite, but after many months of R&D and extensive market testing, customers made it clear our all-new Crinkles were a hit and we had created a true companion on equal footing to its legendary predecessor," the spokesperson told The Takeout, in part.

The spokesperson also hinted that fans may get more chances to enjoy Potato Cakes in the future.

"Although our Potato Cakes have been discontinued (for now), who’s to say they’re gone forever?" the spokesperson said.

Arby’s isn’t the only fast-food chain to remove a potato dish from its menu.

Last year, Taco Bell removed several potato-based dishes to simplify its drive-thru menu during the pandemic. However, the change led to complaints and even some protests from vegan fans who loved the potato dishes.

However, by January of this year, the fast-food chain decided to put potatoes back on its menus.