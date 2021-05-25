Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fast Food
Published

Arby’s discontinues Potato Cakes after making Crinkle Fries permanent menu item: report

A spokesperson hinted that it may not be goodbye forever for Potato Cakes

By Ann W. Schmidt | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 25Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 25

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Yet another popular dish is leaving a fast-food chain’s menu.

Arby’s is reportedly discontinuing its Potato Cakes, according to The Takeout.

The website reported Monday that the fast-food chain decided to stop selling Potato Cakes after releasing its new Crinkle Fries as a permanent menu item alongside Arby’s famous Curly Fries. 

According to The Takeout, Arby’s Potato Cakes are expected to be removed from menus on June 1. 

TEXAS CHICK-FIL-A BEFRIENDS DUCK AND HER NEW DUCKLINGS IN ITS PARKING LOT

As of Tuesday, Arby’s still had Potato Cakes listed on its online menu. The chain describes the side as: "Shredded potato fried to a crispy golden brown. It’s a cake of potato. Don’t over-complicate this."

Arby’s is reportedly discontinuing its Potato Cakes after making its new Crinkle Fries a permanent menu item. 

Arby’s is reportedly discontinuing its Potato Cakes after making its new Crinkle Fries a permanent menu item.  (Courtesy of Arby's)

Arby’s did not respond to Fox News’ request for comment on the menu change. However, a spokesperson told The Takeout that the chain is "constantly evaluating and evolving our menu offering."

TACO BELL BRINGS BACK NAKED CHICKEN CHALUPA, JOINS ‘CHICKEN WARS’

"Our Curlies have long been a fan favorite, but after many months of R&D and extensive market testing, customers made it clear our all-new Crinkles were a hit and we had created a true companion on equal footing to its legendary predecessor," the spokesperson told The Takeout, in part.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The spokesperson also hinted that fans may get more chances to enjoy Potato Cakes in the future. 

"Although our Potato Cakes have been discontinued (for now), who’s to say they’re gone forever?" the spokesperson said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER 

Arby’s isn’t the only fast-food chain to remove a potato dish from its menu. 

Last year, Taco Bell removed several potato-based dishes to simplify its drive-thru menu during the pandemic. However, the change led to complaints and even some protests from vegan fans who loved the potato dishes.

However, by January of this year, the fast-food chain decided to put potatoes back on its menus.

Ann Schmidt is a Lifestyle reporter for Fox News.