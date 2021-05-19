Texas Chick-fil-A befriends duck and her new ducklings in its parking lot

A Chick-fil-A in Texas has made a feathered friend.

The fast food restaurant in Brownsville, Texas, posted on Facebook about the duck, who reportedly appeared in the Chick-fil-A’s parking lot last week.

The staff named her Daisy and even put up a small fence and a sign that said: "Say hello to Daisy! Daisy is our friend. Please be respectful of her home."

In its Facebook post, the restaurant captioned the photo: "Help us welcome our new friend, Daisy! Daisy is our duck friend that arrived to our Chick-fil-A Ruben Torres location! Come stop by our location and say hi to her! But remember to please be respectful of her home!"

The next day, the restaurant posted another update about Daisy, saying she was "happily enjoying some corn."

"Goodmorning Daisy!" the restaurant wrote on Facebook. "Thank you to all who showed our new friend so much love! Daisy is safe after our storm last night and is happily enjoying some corn this morning! Don’t forget to pass by our Ruben Torres location to say hi and enjoy some food after!"

On Tuesday, the Chick-fil-A had some exciting news to share about their feathered friend.

"Daisy has gotten so comfortable here at Chick-fil-A Ruben Torres that she has hatched her first duckling!" the restaurant wrote on Facebook.

According to the post, the restaurant staff named Daisy’s first duckling Joy.

"Help us show her first duckling some love as we wait to meet her other ducklings sometime soon!" Chick-fil-A wrote.