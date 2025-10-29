America's pizza boom goes cold as delivery apps take bigger slice of the pie

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After years of sizzling sales, America's pizza business is now cooling off.

Once a takeout and delivery staple, the pizza industry is struggling to keep up with shifting consumer habits — driven by delivery apps that now offer everything from sushi to steak.

Domino’s, once a pizza powerhouse, saw U.S. sales rise 5.2% last quarter, according to the Food Institute — a modest uptick that hasn't reversed years of slowing growth.

"Pizza has competition it simply never had before," analyst Vince Martin wrote for the Food Institute this month.

Earlier this year, Domino's joined Uber Eats and DoorDash to reach more customers who prefer those apps.

"The ability to connect seamlessly with DoorDash customers means more sales for Domino's stores," chief operating officer Joe Jordan told Barron's in April.

Still, Domino's stock has barely moved over the past year, according to the Food Institute, even as the broader market has risen, market data shows.

Rival chains aren't faring much better, according to reports.

Pizza Hut has seen sales fall for two straight years, according to Restaurant Dive, while Papa Johns has endured a "lost decade" with shares down more than 60% since early 2022.

Papa Johns' same-store sales fell 3% in early 2025, according to PMQ Pizza Media, despite the company's efforts to modernize and even explore a sale to a private equity firm.

The pandemic was a short-lived golden age for pizza. Between 2020 and 2021, Papa Johns' same-store sales surged 29%, according to company filings.

But the explosion of delivery apps has changed the game.

Now, pizza chains compete directly with every restaurant on the DoorDash or Uber Eats menu. Even casual-dining giants like Chili's and Olive Garden are in the mix.

"Clearly, American consumers are spending on delivery — but a much greater portion of that spending is going to categories other than pizza," Martin said.

"With the rise of delivery apps, chain pizza is no longer the only or easiest delivery option."

George Holm, CEO of Performance Food Group, admitted at a conference last year that pizza is "slow," according to Martin, who added that figures for independent pizzerias are harder to find.

Donatos, a Columbus, Ohio–based chain with locations nationwide, is seeing guests shift from first-party transactions to third-party apps.

"We believe we need to meet the guests where they are," Kevin King, CEO and president, told Fox News Digital. "This new world gives us lots of new ways to reach guests, and we try to be present in all of them."

Experts warn that convenience comes with a cost.

"Every time a customer orders through DoorDash or Uber Eats, that order and that customer now belong to the platform," Li-ran Navon, CEO of Sauce, a restaurant delivery and customer retention platform, told Fox News Digital.

"They use that data to promote other restaurants that pay higher commissions, so even a loyal customer can get pushed toward a competitor next time."

The platform makes more money as the restaurant risks losing its customer base, Navon added.

While DoorDash and Uber Eats posted double-digit order growth in 2024, total pizza sales across major U.S. chains grew just 7% over four years — lagging far behind inflation.

"With the rise of delivery apps, chain pizza is no longer the only or easiest delivery option," Louis Hyman, an economic historian and professor at Johns Hopkins University, told Fox News Digital. "They will need to respond with either better quality or cheaper food, neither of which is an easy path forward."

King said Donatos recognizes the need to offer value as well.

"We've developed a number of platforms for this — including our $5 Pizza Pals, enhanced loyalty program and limited-time offers like our current hand-tossed large pizza for $9.99."

New data from predictive consumer intelligence firm Resonate found that more than half of Americans — nearly 54% — still regularly eat pizza, but how they get that food has changed. Nearly half said they prefer carryout or pickup, grabbing a pie at least once a month.

About 38% dine in at pizzerias, but fewer people are opting for delivery, Resonate said.

Pizza remains a favorite among customers, according to DoorDash, and partners of all sizes say the partnership has helped reach customers and drive revenue.

Fox News Digital reached out to Uber Eats and Grubhub for comment, as well as Domino's, Pizza Hut and Papa Johns.