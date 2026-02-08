Expand / Collapse search
Food

Americans ditch traditional Super Bowl junk food for healthier game day snack options

Google search data reveals growing interest in nutrient-dense snacks across all 50 states

By Kelly McGreal Fox News
'Fox & Friends First' hosts try Atomic Wings ahead of the big game Video

Super Bowl Sunday may be famous for indulgence, but Americans are increasingly searching for healthier snack options.

From lighter bites to nutrient-dense snacks, Americans’ interests for healthier Super Bowl foods vary by state, according to an analysis of Google search data by the blog Coffeeness.

The company examined what Americans searched for when planning Super Bowl snacks, comparing data across all 50 states.

CHICKEN WING CHAMPS FOR SUPER BOWL: AMERICANS TO SET CONSUMPTION RECORD DURING SUNDAY'S GAME

Hard-boiled eggs emerged as the most searched healthy Super Bowl snack, leading searches in more than half the states.

Three friends cheering while watching an American football game at home with snacks and drinks.

More Americans are looking for lighter, healthier snack choices to enjoy during the Super Bowl game. (iStock)

These states include Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

Fresh salsa options also ranked highly. Pico de gallo was the second-most searched healthy Super Bowl snack, leading searches in 14 states, the blog noted.

SUPER BOWL SUNDAY MENUS ARE CHANGING AS PARTY HOSTS SERVE UP SURPRISES THIS YEAR

States where pico de gallo topped healthy snack searches included Alabama, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

Pistachios also drew strong interest, topping healthy snack searches in five states, including California, Louisiana, New Mexico, South Carolina and Texas.

Plate of deviled eggs topped with chives being held in two hands.

Hard-boiled eggs topped the list of healthy Super Bowl snack searches, ranking first in a majority of states nationwide. (iStock)

Cowboy caviar, a mix of beans, vegetables and vinaigrette, ranked as the top healthy Super Bowl snack in four states, including Arkansas, Iowa, North Dakota and Oklahoma.

Shannon O’Meara, a registered dietitian with Orlando Health, told Fox News Digital that Americans are becoming more intentional about their food choices — even during traditionally indulgent events like the Super Bowl.

She said Americans are beginning to move away from treating the Super Bowl as a full "cheat day," instead looking for ways to balance classic favorites with healthier choices.

"Hard boiled eggs and bean-based dips are both good sources of protein compared to foods that are more lacking like chips and salsa or those carb-heavy appetizers like pretzels and cheese," O'Meara noted.

O’Meara added that fiber is another key reason many of the most searched healthy snacks stand out nutritionally.

Group of friends cheering and holding glasses of beer at a pub while watching a sports game together.

Americans are starting to balance their Super Bowl snacks, keeping the classics while adding lighter choices. (iStock)

She said fiber, found in foods such as beans and nuts, helps promote fullness and aids blood sugar control, making it a valuable part of game day eating.

For those trying to balance Super Bowl celebrations with New Year’s health goals, O’Meara recommends focusing on mindful eating rather than restriction.

"Try to eat your food during the game as one meal all together instead of spaced out."

She said spacing out small portions over the course of the game can add up quickly, resulting in more total calories than eating one balanced meal.

"If you want the chocolate chip cookie, that’s OK! Balance it out with some cowboy caviar so you can feel both full and satisfied," she said.

Kelly McGreal is a production assistant with the lifestyle team at Fox News Digital. 

