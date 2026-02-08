Americans ditch traditional Super Bowl junk food for healthier game day snack options

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Super Bowl Sunday may be famous for indulgence, but Americans are increasingly searching for healthier snack options.

From lighter bites to nutrient-dense snacks, Americans’ interests for healthier Super Bowl foods vary by state, according to an analysis of Google search data by the blog Coffeeness.

The company examined what Americans searched for when planning Super Bowl snacks, comparing data across all 50 states.

CHICKEN WING CHAMPS FOR SUPER BOWL: AMERICANS TO SET CONSUMPTION RECORD DURING SUNDAY'S GAME

Hard-boiled eggs emerged as the most searched healthy Super Bowl snack, leading searches in more than half the states.

These states include Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

Fresh salsa options also ranked highly. Pico de gallo was the second-most searched healthy Super Bowl snack, leading searches in 14 states, the blog noted.

SUPER BOWL SUNDAY MENUS ARE CHANGING AS PARTY HOSTS SERVE UP SURPRISES THIS YEAR

States where pico de gallo topped healthy snack searches included Alabama, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

Pistachios also drew strong interest, topping healthy snack searches in five states, including California, Louisiana, New Mexico, South Carolina and Texas.

Cowboy caviar, a mix of beans, vegetables and vinaigrette, ranked as the top healthy Super Bowl snack in four states, including Arkansas, Iowa, North Dakota and Oklahoma.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Shannon O’Meara, a registered dietitian with Orlando Health, told Fox News Digital that Americans are becoming more intentional about their food choices — even during traditionally indulgent events like the Super Bowl.

She said Americans are beginning to move away from treating the Super Bowl as a full "cheat day," instead looking for ways to balance classic favorites with healthier choices.

"Hard boiled eggs and bean-based dips are both good sources of protein compared to foods that are more lacking like chips and salsa or those carb-heavy appetizers like pretzels and cheese," O'Meara noted.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

O’Meara added that fiber is another key reason many of the most searched healthy snacks stand out nutritionally.

She said fiber, found in foods such as beans and nuts, helps promote fullness and aids blood sugar control, making it a valuable part of game day eating.

For those trying to balance Super Bowl celebrations with New Year’s health goals, O’Meara recommends focusing on mindful eating rather than restriction.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

"Try to eat your food during the game as one meal all together instead of spaced out."

She said spacing out small portions over the course of the game can add up quickly, resulting in more total calories than eating one balanced meal.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"If you want the chocolate chip cookie, that’s OK! Balance it out with some cowboy caviar so you can feel both full and satisfied," she said.