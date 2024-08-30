Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

'All You Can Eat' pancakes return to IHOP for back-to-school season, plus cooking tips and a recipe

Timed to back-to-school season, pancake offering runs through September 15

By Christine Rousselle Fox News
Published
Rachel Campos-Duffy shares lemon ricotta pancakes recipe from Carley Shimkus’ new cookbook Video

Rachel Campos-Duffy shares lemon ricotta pancakes recipe from Carley Shimkus’ new cookbook

‘FOX & Friends First’ co-host Carley Shimkus highlights recipes from across the ‘FOX & Friends’ family, featured in her new cookbook ‘Cooking with Friends.’

IHOP's "All You Can Eat" pancakes will be available until Sept. 15, a change of schedule that was inspired in part due to back-to-school season

"Historically, IHOP's 'All You Can Eat' offer was positioned at the beginning of the year," a company representative told Fox News Digital via email. 

"In 2024, the brand has strategically situated All You Can Eat around back-to-school," the representative said, "to help families when schedules are tight and wallets are pinched from shopping." 

IHOP customers can get "All You Can Eat" pancakes in two ways, the representative said.

They can either order a breakfast combo that comes with a short stack of pancakes – and additional "short stacks" (two pancakes) will come free of charge, she said.

A pancake stack that has the top two pancakes falling on to the stack with syrup showing.

IHOP's "All You Can Eat" pancake promotion is continuing until Sept. 15. (IHOP)

The other is just straight pancakes, the representative said. 

"For pancake purists, start with a full stack of five buttermilk pancakes for just $5, followed by a short stack (two buttermilk pancakes) with every additional order," she said. 

Split image with little girl with brown hair eating a pancake and other side of the image is a stack of five fluffy pancakes.

IHOP told Fox News Digital that the timing of its "All You Can Eat" pancake promotion was changed to coincide with back-to-school season this year. (iStock; IHOP)

But for those who are craving something that is a step up from a basic pancake mix, Wildfire, a restaurant in McLean, Virginia, shared its lemon ricotta pancake recipe with Fox News Digital.

Dig right in!

Lemon ricotta pancakes recipe

Ingredients

6 eggs, whites and yolks separated

1½ cups ricotta cheese

4 ounces melted butter

½ cup all-purpose flour

4 tablespoons sugar

½ teaspoon table salt

2 tablespoons grated lemon zest (about 2 lemons)

1 cup fresh blackberries (for serving)

Powdered sugar (for serving)

Maple syrup (for serving)

A plate of small pancakes topped with berries and syrup.

A restaurant in McLean, Virginia, called Wildfire shared its recipe for lemon ricotta pancakes with Fox News Digital. (Wildfire)

Directions

1. In a stainless steel bowl, whisk together egg yolks, ricotta and melted butter. 

2. Combine flour, sugar, salt and lemon zest, then slowly whisk into the above mixture. 

3. In a small mixer, whip egg whites to form stiff but not dry peaks. 

4. Mix a third of the egg whites into the mixture, then fold in the remaining egg whites. 

5. Heat a griddle or a cast iron skillet to medium hot for 5 minutes. Lightly spray with pan spray. 

6. Neatly place about ¼ cup of batter on the skillet, leaving room for the pancake to spread. Repeat to comfortably fill the pan. 

7. Flip each pancake after cooking for approximately 2 minutes on one side and then cook for 2 minutes on the other side. Repeat until all batter is cooked. 

8. Serve and top with fresh blackberries, powdered sugar and maple syrup.

And for pancake beginners — lifestyle expert Limor Suss of New York City offered her tips and tricks for creating the perfect pancake. 

"The griddle (or pan) needs to be at 375 degrees," she told Fox News Digital. 

Pancakes on a griddle.

Holding off on flipping a pancake until the tops begin to bubble – a sign they are ready, said one lifestyle expert.  (iStock)

And while it might be tempting to flip a pancake or check on it to see how it is cooking, try to hold off, she said via email. 

"Only flip them over once they start to bubble," she said. 

For easy preparation, Suss told Fox News Digital that she makes pancake batter in a blender – something she said was less messy than using a bowl.

"And if you get the kiddos to help make them, it’s more likely they will eat them with additions like chocolate chips or banana vs. plain," she said. 

Christine Rousselle is a lifestyle reporter with Fox News Digital.