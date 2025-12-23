6 classic Christmas side dishes that have disappeared from American tables

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Christmas dinner may revolve around a honey-glazed ham or prime rib today, but for generations of Americans, it was the side dishes that truly defined the holiday table.

Long before trendy TikTok foods, freezer-aisle staples and sheet-pan shortcuts, Christmas spreads featured labor-intensive recipes that were passed down and cooked fresh once a year.

Creamed vegetables, piped potatoes and slow-braised winter produce reflected regional roots and Old World traditions.

AMERICANS TURNED CHRISTMAS DINNER INTO PATRIOTIC DUTY DURING WWI WITH WARTIME RECIPES

As tastes shifted, entertaining grew more casual and time became a luxury, many of these classic sides quietly faded from Christmas menus.

Here's a look at six vintage Christmas side dishes that were once enjoyed by millions — and aren't truly forgotten.

1. Creamed onions

Once a staple of Christmas dinners across the Northeast and Midwest, creamed onions were traditionally served alongside roast beef or ham as a rich, celebratory side, along with their close cousin, creamed celery.

The dish fell out of favor because peeling pearl onions is labor-intensive and American tastes leaned away from boiled vegetables, though home cooks still debate the best version — fresh, canned or frozen — on Reddit's r/Cooking page.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"Creamed onions were a staple," one user recently recalled. "They were a hit with everyone."

2. Duchess potatoes

This elegant, piped potato dish originated in 19th-century France and was a popular Christmas showpiece.

Enriched with butter and egg yolks and baked into decorative shapes, duchess potatoes stay fluffy in the center and develop a crisp, golden exterior.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

As holiday entertaining became more casual and convenience foods like instant mashed potatoes took over, duchess potatoes largely vanished from American tables.

3. Braised red cabbage

Sweet-and-sour red cabbage was brought to the U.S. by German, Scandinavian and Danish immigrants and became a familiar Christmas side in many households, particularly in the Midwest and Northeast.

In Denmark, the dish emerged as a Christmas staple in the 1800s during a period of national romanticism, when red cabbage and boiled potatoes were chosen to reflect the red-and-white colors of the Danish flag, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark.

4. Spinach soufflé

Spinach soufflés were a mid-century symbol of sophistication for hosts and frequently appeared at Christmas dinners in the 1950s through the 1970s, according to food blogs.

Because they could deflate easily and required careful timing, they gradually fell out of favor as holiday cooking became more focused on easier, less stressful dishes.

5. Yorkshire pudding

This traditional British side is made from a batter of eggs, flour and milk, baked until light and crisp, and historically served with roast beef to soak up drippings.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

It appeared on Christmas menus in the 19th century, according to the food site Epicurious — and while it was once common in American households, it gradually faded from many Christmas tables as roast beef gave way to other holiday mains.

Reddit users recently debated whether Yorkshire pudding belongs again on holiday tables, with one commenter arguing that if beef is the main course, it is "surely required."

6. Parsnips

Parsnips were once a common winter vegetable before potatoes took over American tables.

Parsnip cakes — a humble British staple introduced to Americans in the early 1900s — remained popular through World War II because the hardy vegetable was easy to grow during rationing, with the mixture baked or fried and enriched with butter or gravy rather than tasting strongly of roots, according to Tasting Table.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

Over time, parsnips fell out of favor — they gained a reputation for bitterness if overcooked, and tastes shifted toward milder, more familiar vegetables.