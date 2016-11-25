5 best aphrodisiacs for romance

Planning a romantic home-cooked meal this Valentine’s Day? Before you hit the kitchen, be sure to stock up on these enticing aphrodisiacs. From succulent fruits to sensuous sweets and decadent delicacies, Gayot’s favorite romantic foods have been revered since ancient times for their seductive powers. Check out the entire list to find the perfect ingredients for a sexy and successful dinner.

1. Pomegranate

Bursting with juicy red seeds, pomegranates have long been associated with reproduction and fertility. In fact, according to Greek mythology, the first pomegranate tree was planted by Aphrodite, the goddess of love, pleasure and procreation. Recent research has validated the fruit’s traditional ties to romance — studies have shown that the pomegranate’s antioxidants increase blood flow and testosterone levels, stimulating arousal and heightening intimacy.

2. Caviar

A favorite food of the infamous pleasure-seeker, Casanova, caviar has been cherished as a decadent delight for centuries. Although these pearl-shaped sturgeon eggs can be pricy, they offer numerous health benefits that will boost your well-being and libido. Caviar is packed with zinc and is a good source of protein, which is sure to supply you and your partner with plenty of energy for a romantic evening.

3. Truffles

A celebrated aphrodisiac since Ancient Roman times, the truffle emits an aroma said to be irresistible to the feminine persuasion — or at least to female pigs. Sows are traditionally used to hunt these delicacies because the animals seek out a pheromonal compound in the truffles' scent. The smell also works on humans — although for some it is too strong to be appealing. However, for most — male or female — the indulgence in a truffle is among the most alluring culinary experiences in the world.

4. Chocolate

Why does eating chocolate make us so happy? It's a chemical thing. The "food of the gods" contains theobromine, a stimulating alkaloid similar to caffeine. Chocolate also helps the brain produce feel-good serotonin. Be sure to indulge in the dark variety — it contains incredible amounts of antioxidants, whereas milk chocolate is just that: milk and sugar with trace amounts of cocoa.

5. Oysters

These mouthwatering mollusks are the classic aphrodisiac. And, there's research to support it: raw oysters are very high in zinc, which raises sperm and testosterone production, thus increasing libido. Like some fish, oysters contain omega-3 fatty acids, considered to increase one's overall well-being and even fight depression. No wonder Casanova ate 50 raw oysters every day.

