People need to buy 124 drinks from their local bar to make up for pandemic losses: report

For fans of bars, it’s time to start drinking.

As lockdown regulations across the world begin to ease up, many bars and restaurants are celebrating the ability to reopen their dining rooms. While many people are happy to get back out, these businesses still have to deal with the fact that they had to shut down or reduce business for over a year.

According to the findings of a financial firm, pubs in the United Kingdom will have to sell about 124 pints of beer per person to recover the costs of the lockdown, The Takeout reports. This number is based on the amount of money the food and beverage industry lost compared to the average cost of a pint.

MICHELOB ULTRA GIVING AWAY FREE BEER FOR EXERCISE THIS SUMMER

The research was conducted by a financial firm named Company Debt. According to the firm, the industry needs to recover over $36 billion.

The firm also determined that people who don’t drink also have an option. It would reportedly take each adult buying about 976 bags of chips to cover the losses.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Hopefully, restaurants and bars don’t have to deal with another lockdown.

While England is moving ahead with reopening plans, the country is still being cautious. As Fox News previously reported, officials are reportedly keeping an eye on a variant of the virus that was first identified in India.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, "We are keeping the spread of the variant first identified in India under close observation and taking swift action where infection rates are rising. I urge everyone to be cautious and take responsibility when enjoying new freedoms today in order to keep the virus at bay."