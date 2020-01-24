Expand / Collapse search
What is Easter?

Caleb Parke
By Caleb Parke | Fox News
Easter, also called Resurrection Sunday, is a holiday observed in the United States and around the world.

Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead as recorded in the Bible, the third day after his crucifixion, and it is considered one of the most important days for believers as the culmination of Holy Week and the end of the 40-day period called Lent.

When is it?

This year Easter will be celebrated on Sunday, April 12, according to the Gregorian calendar. In Orthodox churches, it will be observed on Sunday, April 19, according to the Julian calendar.

Many who celebrate mark the holiday with prayer, sunrise services, family dinners, Easter egg hunts and gift-giving.

