Zoë Kravitz, Karl Glusman split after less than 2 years of marriage

Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman have called it quits after a year and a half of marriage.

A source confirmed the high-profile breakup with People magazine. The outlet also obtained court documents regarding the split, which reportedly shows at least one party filed divorce paperwork on Dec. 23.

Kravitz and Glusman, both 32, were married on June 29, 2019, in Paris. Kravitz, the daughter of recording artist Lenny Kravitz, said "I do" at her famous father’s home in the city.

She and Glusman had been dating since late 2016 and got engaged after two years.

The pair shared celebratory posts on Instagram to commemorate their 1-year wedding anniversary 7 months ago.

Kravitz uploaded a black-and white photo from their big day that shows her being held in in Glusman’s arms. "One year," she captioned the photo.

Glusman wrote a lengthier post celebrating their anniversary that has since been removed from his main Instagram feed – along anything else posted before Dec. 28.

"One year. Not the year we expected ... but I feel like if we can make it through this, we can take on anything," he wrote at the time. "I love you. More than anything."

"You’re my best friend ... you crack me up and you melt my heart ... you call me out on my bulls--- and you challenge me to grow ... I love you for that," Glusman continued. "And I’ll do anything and everything for you until the day I die. Now let’s go save the world @zoeisabellakravitz."

Details of what caused the split have not been made public.

However, Kravitz did upload a cryptic Instagram story about her current "MOOD," where she shared a meme of a well-dressed person throwing a trash bag into a recycling bin.

"The universe," Kravitz wrote above the person holding the trash, followed by, "People places and things that no longer serve my greatest and highest good," she wrote above the large garbage bag Saturday evening.

Aside from hiding old posts, Glusman showed his 157,000 followers that he sustained an injury on New Year’s Day.

"JAN 1, 2021: 7AM — BUT IM LIKE..." he wrote in snapshot that shows he got a cut on one of his legs.