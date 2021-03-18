Zack Snyder says making 'Justice League' was a 'super cathartic journey'

Zack Snyder is very ready for the world to finally see his version of "Justice League."

The director and his producing partner and wife, Deborah Snyder, spoke to Fox News about the long and winding road they took getting this project to its fan.

"It's been a super cathartic journey for us getting this movie out," Zack admitted.

The filmmaking duo stepped away from the project back in 2017 to be with their family after the sudden death of their daughter.

Warner Bros. hired "Avengers" director Joss Whedon to step in to complete the film, but fans were hugely disappointed with the drastic changes he made.

"I think they felt a little cheated that they didn't get to see the version they thought they were getting," Deborah reasoned.

She also saluted the vocal DC Comic fanbase that relentlessly fought for Zack's original version to be honored. "Never in cinematic history have I seen a group come together and rally for this," she said.

Zack described this new "Justice League" as "the finished movie as I imagined it...of course, I did subsequent cuts for the studio to get it shorter and shorter, but it hasn't changed much at all from that."

The superhero film, which debuted on HBO Max on Thursday, runs over four hours in length.

"Even though we do get time to really examine each of the characters and kind of understand their back story, what motivates them, there's still plenty of action and plenty of larger than life things happening in the movie as well as a really, what I would say, a very sort of well developed bad guy that you get to understand," he teased.

The film, a sequel to Zack's 2013 film "Man of Steel" and the 2016 film "Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice," sees legendary DC Comics characters like The Flash, Batman, Aquaman, Wonder Woman and Superman join forces against a common threat.

