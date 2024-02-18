Zachery Ty Bryan, former 'Home Improvement' star, arrested for DUI

Zachery Ty Bryan was arrested Saturday for allegedly driving under the influence in La Quinta, California.

"Deputies assigned to the La Quinta Sheriff’s Station conducted a traffic stop in the area of Washington Street and Calle Tampico in La Quinta on a vehicle suspected of being involved in a recent traffic collision," Sergeant Wenndy Brito-Gonzalez told Fox News Digital.

"When deputies contacted the driver, they observed indications of impairment, leading to the driver’s arrest for driving under the influence with priors."

ACTOR ZACHERY TY BRYAN PLEADS GUILTY TO FELONY ASSAULT STEMMING FROM DOMESTIC VIOLENCE ARREST

Brito-Gonzalez added, "The driver, later identified as 42-year-old Zachery Bryan, was booked into a Riverside County jail."

Authorities arrested the "Home Improvement" star at 2:36 a.m., according to records obtained by Fox News Digital.

‘HOME IMPROVEMENT’ STAR ZACHERY TY BRYAN ARRESTED AGAIN ON DOMESTIC VIOLENCE CHARGES

Bryan was charged with a felony for driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, in addition to a misdemeanor "contempt of court."

He was booked into the John Benoit Detention Center at 5 a.m., and was released on $50,000 bail.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS