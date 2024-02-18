Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Zachery Ty Bryan, former 'Home Improvement' star, arrested for DUI

'Home Improvement' star booked on felony and misdemeanor charges

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
Zachery Ty Bryan was arrested Saturday for allegedly driving under the influence in La Quinta, California.

"Deputies assigned to the La Quinta Sheriff’s Station conducted a traffic stop in the area of Washington Street and Calle Tampico in La Quinta on a vehicle suspected of being involved in a recent traffic collision," Sergeant Wenndy Brito-Gonzalez told Fox News Digital.

"When deputies contacted the driver, they observed indications of impairment, leading to the driver’s arrest for driving under the influence with priors." 

ACTOR ZACHERY TY BRYAN PLEADS GUILTY TO FELONY ASSAULT STEMMING FROM DOMESTIC VIOLENCE ARREST

Zachery Ty Bryan attends premiere wearing suit

Zachery Ty Bryan arrested in La Quinta, California (Gregg DeGuire)

Brito-Gonzalez added, "The driver, later identified as 42-year-old Zachery Bryan, was booked into a Riverside County jail."

Authorities arrested the "Home Improvement" star at 2:36 a.m., according to records obtained by Fox News Digital.

‘HOME IMPROVEMENT’ STAR ZACHERY TY BRYAN ARRESTED AGAIN ON DOMESTIC VIOLENCE CHARGES

Bryan was charged with a felony for driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, in addition to a misdemeanor "contempt of court."

Zachery Ty Bryan mugshot

Bryan was arrested in 2020 in Eugene, Oregon following a domestic incident. (Lane County Jail)

He was booked into the John Benoit Detention Center at 5 a.m., and was released on $50,000 bail.

Bryan was previously arrested in 2020 and entered a guilty plea stemming from an altercation with girlfriend Johnnie Faye Cartwright, in which he allegedly tried to strangle her at their apartment in Eugene, Oregon.

