Zac Efron's lungs filled with water in scary pool accident that led to hospitalization: report

In the days following Zac Efron's swimming accident, we're learning more about what caused the actor to be hospitalized in Spain.

An inside source confirmed to People magazine that Efron and his friends, who were staying at a villa in Ibiza, went to go swim in the property's pool.

Efron reportedly dove into the water, knocking his chest against the bottom of the pool and ingesting water into his lungs.

ZAC EFRON BREAKS SILENCE AFTER ACCIDENT IN IBIZA POOL LANDED HIM IN THE HOSPITAL

Security at the Spanish villa noticed the 36-year-old actor in distress, and helped to pull him out of the water. Efron was in a brief daze after being removed from the pool, and taken to the hospital for cautionary purposes.

According to People magazine's source, he had X-rays taken of his chest to make sure no water was left in his lungs and was medically cleared within hours of his arrival. Efron's departure was stalled due to paparazzi that had followed him to the hospital. He left once they were gone. TMZ first reported the news.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

On Monday, Efron shared a photo that indicated he was in good physical health.

"Happy and healthy - thanks for the well wishes," he wrote in a photo shared to his Instagram stories. In the photo, a shirtless Efron basks in the sun while lifting weights.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

A representative for the actor previously told People magazine on Saturday that Efron experienced a "minor swimming incident" in a pool at his Ibiza villa. His rep confirmed that Efron was taken to the hospital, although only for precautionary reasons. "He is fine," they said of the 36-year-old.

The night before the incident, Efron appeared to be in good spirits. In video posted to TikTok, the "High School Musical" actor can be seen partying at the Ushuaïa Ibiza Hotel and Beach Club, dancing on stage with DJ Martin Garrix, who performs on Thursdays.

Like many other Hollywood hunks , Efron has been spotted in a slew of cities this summer, including Paris and St. Tropez.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A representative for Efron did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.