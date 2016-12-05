George Clooney takes his tequila to Ibiza, parties with Cindy Crawford and pals

George Clooney spent the weekend in the popular party island of Ibiza, but this time it was all for business.

The actor, along with his wife Amal Clooney, set foot on the Spanish island Saturday for the launch of his Casamigos tequila.

The jet-set couple was joined by his longtime friends – and Casamigos co-owners – Rande Gerber and producer Mike Meldman, along with Gerber’s wife, former supermodel Cindy Crawford.

According to several reports, the Clooneys flew in from their Italian villa on Lake Como and spent their time at a private 12-bedroom villa.

On Saturday the group had dinner at Es Torrent, a high-end waterfront restaurant.

“The whole group was so excited to be together,” an onlooker told People magazine. “George had the group laughing with tales of his early acting days and not-so-glamorous auditions.”

On Sunday, the party-business trip had a private event to launch the tequila into the Spanish market at Up Ibiza Sky Society, a rooftop bar at Ushuaia Beach hotel.

Amal was spotted donning a shimmering gold dress for the party.

During their time in Ibiza, George, a well-known prankster, took the time to laugh at his friends’ expense, photobombing an intimate picture between Crawford and Gerber.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter & Instagram