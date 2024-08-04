Cause of Zac Efron's hospitalization in Spain revealed; A-list star is 'fine'

On Friday, actor Zac Efron sparked concern after being hospitalized in Spain.

A representative for the actor told People magazine that Efron experienced a "minor swimming incident" in a pool at his Ibiza villa, where the star is vacationing.

His rep confirmed that Efron was taken to the hospital, although only for precautionary reasons.

"He is fine," the rep said of the 36-year-old.

TMZ previously reported on Saturday that Efron was found in the pool by villa staff and was pulled out of the water.

The night before the incident, Efron appeared to be in good spirits. In video posted to TikTok, the "A Family Affair" actor can be seen partying at the Ushuaïa Ibiza Hotel and Beach Club, dancing on stage with DJ Martin Garrix, who performs on Thursdays.

Like many other Hollywood hunks, Efron has been spotted in a slew of cities this summer, including Paris and St. Tropez.

In the past, the "High School Musical" star has openly spoken about his sobriety, telling Elle magazine in 2016 how going sober had changed his life.

"What I found is structure," he said. "That led me to a balance of opposites: You get out of life what you put in. There was a moment when my morning routine was, like, get up and Google yourself. But that stopped, dramatically and instantly, probably three years ago. I realized that viewing yourself through other people's pictures is not living your own life. I wasn't really being myself. A lot of my hobbies had gone out the window. I couldn't skateboard or surf for fear of being followed. Crossing the line of fear is what leads to greatness."

There is no indication that drugs or alcohol were involved in Efron's incident.

A representative for Efron did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.