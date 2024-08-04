Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Cause of Zac Efron's hospitalization in Spain revealed; A-list star is 'fine'

Efron was reportedly pulled from a pool in Ibiza

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published | Updated
Zac Efron on what he loves about acting Video

Zac Efron on what he loves about acting

"The Iron Claw" star Zac Efron told Fox News Digital he loves acting because he constantly feels challenged.

On Friday, actor Zac Efron sparked concern after being hospitalized in Spain.

A representative for the actor told People magazine that Efron experienced a "minor swimming incident" in a pool at his Ibiza villa, where the star is vacationing.

His rep confirmed that Efron was taken to the hospital, although only for precautionary reasons. 

"He is fine," the rep said of the 36-year-old.

Zac Efron in a navy suit and blue shirt looks up slightly and smiles

A representative for Zac Efron says the actor was taken to the hospital following a "minor swimming incident" in Ibiza. (Tommaso Boddi/AFP via Getty Images)

TMZ previously reported on Saturday that Efron was found in the pool by villa staff and was pulled out of the water.

The night before the incident, Efron appeared to be in good spirits. In video posted to TikTok, the "A Family Affair" actor can be seen partying at the Ushuaïa Ibiza Hotel and Beach Club, dancing on stage with DJ Martin Garrix, who performs on Thursdays.

Like many other Hollywood hunks, Efron has been spotted in a slew of cities this summer, including Paris and St. Tropez.

Zac Efron looks slightly back at the camera in a navy velvet suit on the carpet

Zac Efron was spotted the night before the swimming pool incident at a beach club. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for National Board of Review)

In the past, the "High School Musical" star has openly spoken about his sobriety, telling Elle magazine in 2016 how going sober had changed his life.

"What I found is structure," he said. "That led me to a balance of opposites: You get out of life what you put in. There was a moment when my morning routine was, like, get up and Google yourself. But that stopped, dramatically and instantly, probably three years ago. I realized that viewing yourself through other people's pictures is not living your own life. I wasn't really being myself. A lot of my hobbies had gone out the window. I couldn't skateboard or surf for fear of being followed. Crossing the line of fear is what leads to greatness."

Zac Efron soft smiles on the carpet wearing a black shirt and black and white houndstooth jacket

Zac Efron is spotted at the "A Family Affair" premiere in June. He co-stars in the film with Nicole Kidman and Joey King. (Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

There is no indication that drugs or alcohol were involved in Efron's incident. 

A representative for Efron did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

