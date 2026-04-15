‘Yellowstone’ star Luke Grimes reveals outlaw country was 'no-go' in pastor father’s house

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Though Luke Grimes grew up on country music as a child, the "outlaw" western tunes weren't always accepted in his household.

During an interview with Taste of Country, Grimes — who's best known for his role as Kayce Dutton in "Yellowstone" and its spinoff, "Marshals" — opened up about following his parent's strict rules when it came to music and explained how he was able to "break out" the outlaw music.

"My way into country was through my father, who whenever we would go on hunting trips or trips with just the boys, he would play all his favorite old outlaw country stuff," Grimes told the outlet. "He grew up on, you know, Johnny Cash and Merle Haggard, Waylon Jennings, Kris Kristofferson, all that stuff."

‘MARSHALS’ STAR LUKE GRIMES ON WHY HE AND HIS WIFE DITCHED HOLLYWOOD FOR MONTANA

"So, we weren't really allowed to listen to it when mom was around," he continued. "My dad was a pastor, and so secular music was sort of a no-go unless it was oldies or Elvis. Those are allowed for some reason. My mom loves Elvis. But it was like only on these certain hunting trips that we were allowed to be the boys and break out the outlaw music. That was my way in."

Grimes, who began playing the drums at just 11 years old, has always had close ties to country music.

"Country music's something I was raised on," Grimes said during an interview with Boot Barn in 2023. "In Dayton, Ohio, where I grew up, there's more country stations than any other station. It was just a huge part of my upbringing."

At 18 years old, Grimes took a leap and moved to New York City to pursue a career in music and acting.

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"The biggest challenge with any art form is making things that you're proud of and that other people like," he told Boot Barn. "It doesn’t need to be a huge financial success. I just hope it connects with people."

After landing his life-changing role of Kayce in "Yellowstone," Grimes thought it was the right time to re-launch his music career.

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"I basically thought, ‘I'm going to take a swing at this, and if it goes bad — if it turns out to be something that's laughable — then not only have I failed at the music, but I could very possibly ruin my acting career," he said.

"To me, acting and music don’t feel so different," he continued. "But to the people who are used to seeing me over here in this lane, it's going to be a challenge to get them to accept me in another. It might help me get more attention, but then it better be good or it's going to end right away."

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"As a musician you really have to put yourself out there, open yourself up, and say, ‘These are my thoughts, my feelings. This is who I really am,’ on a stage in front of people. And if they reject it and don't like it, that could really hurt," he added.

Grimes' sophomore album, "Red Bird," is out now.