‘Yellowstone’ actor Josh Lucas on possibility of a 'Sweet Home Alabama' sequel: 'I'll be there tomorrow'

Josh Lucas wants a "Sweet Home Alabama" sequel to happen just as much as fans do.

The "Yellowstone" actor recently revealed he is more than willing to film a sequel to the popular 2002 movie, also starring Reese Witherspoon. While he shied away from blaming Witherspoon for the delay in making a sequel, he said he has been lobbying her for a sequel for a while.

"I would love to. I've campaigned her. I'm not gonna say that she's the problem, but I think part of it is that Reese is so busy," he told Entertainment Tonight. "I really believe that — I'm assuming, I hope — she wants to be part of it. Carving out that piece of her life isn't so easy for her. I don't have the same responsibilities or time constraints, so I hope that she could find a time to do it. I'll be there tomorrow."

Since 2002, Witherspoon has starred in a number of movies and TV shows, including those she's produced like "Big Little Lies." In 2016, Witherspoon launched her own production company, Hello Sunshine.

Witherspoon's success as a producer is something Lucas predicted back when they were filming "Sweet Home Alabama," saying he told people on set she would do great things one day.

"I go back to when we were shooting that movie. I had this moment where I was like, 'Wow, this woman is a really brilliant, powerful person,'" he said. "Not just, obviously, being a great actress, comedian that she was. She's in her mid-20s at that point. I said to the director, I said to a couple of people, 'Reese is gonna run a movie studio.' They were like, 'Really?'"

Looking at his former co-star's career now, he remarked, "If you look at what she's doing, she's become a mogul."

It seems Witherspoon would also be willing to come back to playing the character of Melanie Smooter. She has spoken about how "magical" it was to film some of the scenes. One scene in particular, which she thinks has touched fans the most, was inside the Tiffany's store, which her new film, "Something From Tiffany's," reminded her of.

"I think I was like, 24 years old, and it was a night shoot, so we were up all night. And they had closed down the whole store. So, we were allowed to walk around and look at all the jewelry, everything," she told Entertainment Tonight in November. "It was just magical. It was very magical."

The beloved movie follows Witherspoon's character Melanie as she travels home to Alabama from New York City to demand a divorce from her high school boyfriend-turned-husband Jake, played by Lucas, who doesn't want a divorce and refuses to give her one.

Melanie had left the South and her small-town lifestyle behind years earlier, choosing to move to New York to reinvent her life. And she managed to achieve a successful career as a fashion designer and status as a socialite. She finds herself engaged to the city's most eligible bachelor, Andrew Hennings (Patrick Dempsey), but needs the divorce she's been seeking for seven years to marry him.

After spending some time in her hometown, she realizes it may not be as easy as she once thought to give up that part of herself, and that she may have judged her old life too harshly.

In the same interview, Lucas discussed his current role on the hit show "Yellowstone," which he stars in alongside Kevin Costner. He plays a younger version of Costner's character on the show, a job he calls "remarkable," saying he is impressed by "the passion of the fans and the people who love the show."

"What I am struck by more than anything is the level of passion and the family-like atmosphere that this crew and cast has together," Lucas said. "They work out in the middle of nowhere Montana, they're very isolated, and they work incredibly hard. Everyone involved in the show is attempting to do something special, and they're pouring their souls and hearts into it."