Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT
Published

'Yellowstone' star Gil Birmingham on working with Kevin Costner: 'Deep respect and appreciation for him'

Birmingham said Costner is 'a major leader' and there is 'deep respect'

Landon Mion
By Landon Mion , Larry Fink | Fox News
close
'Yellowstone' star talks working with Kevin Costner: 'he's a major leader' Video

'Yellowstone' star talks working with Kevin Costner: 'he's a major leader'

"Yellowstone" actor Gil Birmingham talks working with all-star cast at 2023 Critics Choice Awards

"Yellowstone" actor Gil Birmingham spoke at the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday about his experience working on the show with co-star Kevin Costner.

Birmingham, who plays Tribal Chairman Thomas Rainwater on the show, told reporters that Costner is "a major leader" when asked how it was working with the star actor.

"Kevin is [an] extraordinary talent, he has been for his whole career and it's not any different on our show," Birmingham said. "He's a major leader, and we have such deep respect and appreciation for him."

Birmingham further praised Costner as a mentor to the "Yellowstone" actors and staff. He also complimented Costner's acting abilities for his portrayal of John Dutton.

CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS HOST CHELSEA HANDLER TAKES JABS AT JAMES CORDEN, ELLEN DEGENERES IN MONOLOGUE

"Yellowstone" actor Gil Birmingham spoke at the Critics Choice Awards<strong> </strong>on Sunday<strong> </strong>about his experience working on the show with costar Kevin Costner.

"Yellowstone" actor Gil Birmingham spoke at the Critics Choice Awards<strong> </strong>on Sunday<strong> </strong>about his experience working on the show with costar Kevin Costner. (FOX News Digital)

"I think he's a mentor to everyone on our set. His vast experience and just his amazing presence, how he portrays John Dutton. We all learn something every day with him," he said.

Birmingham complimented Costner's (pictured) acting abilities for his portrayal of John Dutton.

Birmingham complimented Costner's (pictured) acting abilities for his portrayal of John Dutton. (Fox Nation)

CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS FASHION: KATE HUDSON, JULIA ROBERTS AND MORE GO SHEER AND SPARKLE ON RED CARPET

Speaking about the success of "Yellowstone," Birmingham expressed appreciation for fans of the show.

"We've just been watching it gather a fanbase exponentially season after season until we become the number one show on cable television," Birmingham said. "And we couldn't be more excited to have fans really connect to it and by word of mouth passed it on to so many of our loyal fans."

There have been five seasons of "Yellowstone."

There have been five seasons of "Yellowstone." (Paramount Network)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Yellowstone" is an American neo-Western drama that premiered in 2018 on Paramount Network. There have been five seasons of the show to date.

Trending