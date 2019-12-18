Yellowcard still pursuing $15M lawsuit against late rapper Juice WRLD: report

Rock band Yellowcard has decided to continue with its $15 million lawsuit against rapper Juice WRLD despite his recent death.

XXL magazine reported Tuesday that the rapper's estate has until Feb. 4, 2020, to respond.

The band sued Juice WRLD for copyright infringement in October, alleging that the rapper's song "Lucid Dreams" utilizes the melody of the band's song "Holly Wood Died."

RAPPER TEKASHI 6IX9INE SENTENCED IN RACKETEERING CASE

The suit will try to prove that Juice WRLD knew the song "Holly Wood Died," which was released when the rapper was 7 years old. The song was featured on Yellowcard's 2006 album "Lights and Sounds."

CAMILA CABELLO APOLOGIZES FOR PAST RACIST LANGUAGE: 'I WAS UNEDUCATED AND IGNORANT'

"Lucid Dreams" was released as a single in 2017 and was featured on the rapper's 2018 album "Goodbye & Good Riddance."

Juice WRLD died earlier this month after suffering a seizure at Chicago's Midway International Airport.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Reps for Juice WRLD and Yellowcard did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.