WWE Superstar Bianca Belair talks how faith helps her compete in the ring

Bianca Belair is gearing up for WWE’s biggest event of 2021, SummerSlam.

The current WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion is going to defend her championship against WWE Superstar Sasha Banks.

Belair spoke to Fox News about how she's prepping for the match, what keeps her grounded amid fame, and what she hopes to accomplish in her WWE career.

Fox News: Do you have any superstitions you do before big matches?

Bianca Belair: I actually do something that a lot of people make fun of but the night before a match I always eat pizza. I'm already super nervous so I always want comfort food to calm my nerves so I eat pizza with my husband before my big matches. I've done it before all my big matches and I've been winning so I stick to that.

JOHN CENA WOULD 'LOVE' DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON TO RETURN TO WWE

I'm very fidgety backstage so I'm always trying to find something to do with my hands. [I like] sewing. Sometimes I'm backstage, just [sewing] in a locker room. It keeps me busy. When I'm with my husband, we always pray together. That's the number one thing that we always do before both of our matches.

RIC FLAIR ISSUES STATEMENT AFTER WWE RELEASE

Fox News: How has your faith made you stronger inside the ring?

Belair: Definitely, when it comes to faith, I feel like whenever you go through something, you really have to trust in faith. My faith has actually wavered at different times, but I've learned from it. It's really helped me along the way and helped me to stay positive. And even when things aren't necessarily going your way, you can have the faith that it will eventually get better because it has gotten better for me in my journey.

Fox News: How are you handling being the current WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion?

Belair: I've learned that when you become a champion, the hard work starts over again. You have a target on your back. Everybody's coming for you. Everybody wants to fight you. Everybody wants something that you have. And so the hard work starts over by proving yourself.

Fox News: Let's fast forward to Summer 2022, where do you hope to be?

Belair: I still want to be SmackDown Women’s Champion. I feel like anything that ends in "EST" belongs to me so I want to be the "longest" reigning SmackDown women's champion. I'm looking forward to any new rivalries in the future whether that's Becky Lynch or Charlotte Flair. I always say that I would love to be the first woman to pin all Four Horsewomen and be at the forefront of the new generation of women Superstars that are coming through.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

SummerSlam is taking place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas this Saturday, August 21, and will stream live on Peacock and WWE Network.