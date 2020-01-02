WWE stars Charlotte Flair and Andrade are engaged

WWE stars Charlotte Flair and Andrade are ringing in the new year in a big way.

On Tuesday, the couple revealed that they are engaged.

"She said siiiiiiiiiiiiii!!!" Andrade, 30, tweeted on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Charlotte, 33, shared two separate photos of the pair on a boat in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

"Si. @andradealmas #loveofmylife," she captioned one of the snaps.

"I feel so special. @andradealmas #happynewyear Love you bae 🦋" Charlotte wrote alongside the other pic.

Charlotte's father, WWE legend Ric Flair, also took to social media following the announcement to congratulate the happy couple.

"Congratulations To My Beautiful Daughter @MsCharlotteWWE And An Awesome Young Man @AndradeCienWWE On Their Engagement! So Happy, So Proud! What A Way To Start 2020!" he wrote.

According to People magazine, Charlotte and Andrade made their red carpet debut in April 2019 at the WrestleMania 35 kick-off event in New York City. That same day, Charlotte reportedly made the pair's relationship social media official.