WWE star Becky Lynch suffered nip slip during live TV event, fans suspect

Some WWE fans suspect they were shielded from an unexpected eyeful during the much-hyped Royal Rumble on Sunday night.

During the live pay-per-view event, one of the evening's female stars may have suffered a wardrobe malfunction.

Becky Lynch was fighting opponent Asuka when the network cut to a black screen black during the match.

RANDY ORTON, NIA JAX SHOCK FANS AT ROYAL RUMBLE

The Irish fighter had been having trouble with her top throughout the bout, The Sun reported.

Asuka was able to retain her title by winning the featured fight, but Lynch, 31, ended up winning the women's Royal Rumble later in the evening when she replaced injured SmackDown star Lana.

Lynch became the second woman ever to win the event after it was established last year.

Lynch was left standing with Nia Jax and Charlotte Flair at the end. Lynch helped eliminate Jax and then turned her attention to Flair. After getting a big boot to the face, Lynch clotheslined Flair to knock her out of the ring and eliminate her for the victory.

“Going to wrestlemania with an army behind me,” Lynch wrote in an Instagram post. “Last year I was on the preshow. This year I’m the main event.”

In other Royal Rumble news, Nia Jax, in a surprise move, entered the men’s division as the 30th entrant into the event hours after she was eliminated from the women’s event.

R-Truth initially appeared as the last person to enter the men’s Royal Rumble when he was beaten down by Jax. She ended up taking his place and actually eliminated Mustafa Ali.

However, her time in the ring was short. Jax put Rey Mysterio over her shoulder, but she was met with a superkick from Dolph Ziggler. Mysterio hit Jax with a 619 before Randy Orton took his turn.

- Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.