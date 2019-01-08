Becky Lynch was almost a 'Vikings' star before auditioning for WWE

Even if Becky Lynch didn't become a WWE superstar, you may have still been able to see her on TV.

"When I was 15 I started wrestling, right? By 19, I traveled the world, I'd been the youngest foreign female to wrestle in Japan, [the] main event in Japan. I lived in Canada, I lived in America, I wrestled around Europe — and then I quit," Lynch, 31, told Fox News. "I quit wrestling for seven years and I did everything that I thought I possibly wanted to do."

"Going back to college and studying acting was one of those things," the Limerick, Ireland, native continued. "I left college and I got my acting degree, and I was looking for work. I handed in my resume and headshot to 'Vikings' because they were filming in Ireland."

"I get a call and it's from 'Vikings,' and they're like, 'Hey, do you stunts?' And obviously, the way my resume read, because I have all this physical experience, they thought I was a stuntwoman!"

Lynch lied and assured the producers that she could, in fact, do stunts and then had to actually figure out how to be a stuntwoman.

She says she went to a wrestling school to practice for stunt work — and that it was when she was at the wrestling school, someone asked if she ever tried out for WWE, because they believed she'd get signed.

In April 2013, Lynch signed with WWE and moved to Florida, where she began working with NXT. By that August, she went from Rebecca Quin to "Becky Lynch," and a WWE superstar was born.

"I thought about it for maybe two seconds," she said about her fateful WWE audition. "That's it. That's what I was meant to do."